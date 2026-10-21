Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers: Schedule and key matches

Group 3: Estonia, Iceland, Serbia, Ukraine

Iceland and Serbia are among those teams most consistently part of the final Men’s EHF EURO tournament, and will be the favourites to claim group 3’s two guaranteed places at the final event. Iceland even made it to the semi-finals for the third time in 2026, but missed the chance to take their second medal in the event after the bronze in 2010.

Serbia have played every Men’s EHF EURO since 2010, in their current format national team, for a total of nine final tournaments behind them. Ukraine come close to that participation record, with eight, but have had some gaps in between appearances. Both Serbia and Ukraine were disappointed with their performances at the 2026 edition, where they ranked 19th and 24th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Estonia still dream of making it to the event for the first time.

KEY GROUP 3 MATCHES:

The most decisive fixtures in group 3 are expected in the later rounds, with Iceland and Serbia set to meet for two intense clashes in rounds 3 and 4, followed by a potentially crucial encounter between Serbia and Ukraine in round 6.

Iceland and Serbia are strong contenders for the top positions, while Ukraine have shown they can challenge any opponent — especially after securing qualification in 2026 as one of the best third-placed teams and knowing that every point counts. In the qualifiers for the 2026 event, Ukraine were close to clinching a surprising victory over the Netherlands, and secured a win against the Faroe Islands.