Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers: Schedule and key matches

Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers: Schedule and key matches

21 October 2026, 14:00

The race to the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland begins on Wednesday 4 November, when round 1 of the qualifiers starts. The 32 teams vying for the 20 places at the final tournament will play six qualification rounds until 9 May 2027, when the final qualification match day takes place.

Meanwhile, EURO title holders Denmark and the three 2028 tournament co-hosts play the first two rounds of the EHF EURO Cup 2028.

What can we expect from the groups as they look ahead to six rounds of qualifiers? And who is meeting who in the early rounds? Let’s take a look.

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Euro26 Netherlands Vs Georgia R1JC5526 JC

Group 1: Croatia, Finland, Lithuania, Netherlands

A gargantuan force in Men’s EHF EURO history, Croatia, come up against relative newcomers to the final tournament, the Netherlands, and two teams dreaming of becoming regulars at the event. While Lithuania have made it to the Men’s EHF EURO once, in 2022, Finland target their first appearance.

Only two teams can match Croatia’s semi-final record at the Men’s EHF EURO: Denmark and Spain, who have both won the title more than once. Croatia have never raised this trophy, but did end a 10-year medal drought at the 2026 edition, taking bronze.

KEY GROUP 1 MATCHES:

The most anticipated matches in group 1 come in rounds 3 and 4, when Croatia meet the Netherlands in two crucial battles for the top positions in the group, which are expected to shape the standings.

The two sides have previously met in the preliminary round of the Men's EHF EURO 2026, when Croatia clinched a 35:29 victory and ultimately sealed their progression, with the Netherlands missing out on a main round place.

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Euro26 Bronze Medal Match Iceland Vs Croatia R1JC2009 JC

Group 2: Austria, Georgia, Norway, Türkiye

It’s all about rising in recent years in group 2. None of the four teams have a history of steady participation in the Men’s EHF EURO since the competition began in 1994.

Türkiye have yet to qualify for the final tournament, but are set to play their first major event after receiving a wild card for the 2027 World Championship. Georgia have now played two consecutive editions of the Men’s EHF EURO. Austria debuted in 2010 as hosts then played their first through qualification success in 2014. They have been steady final tournament participants since 2018.

Norway are the most successful group 2 team in both the Men’s EHF EURO and overall, having participated the most, reached the EURO semi-finals twice and claimed the bronze medal once, and clinched silver at the World Championship twice. Those successes all occurred within four years, from 2016 to 2020, and Norway have been hoping to return to their former glory since.

KEY GROUP 2 MATCHES:

After hosting Georgia and travelling to Türkiye in the first two rounds, Norway face Austria in back-to-back clashes in March 2027. With Norway aiming to return to winning ways and Austria seeking to extend their streak of consistent appearances, their mutual encounters bring high stakes for the final standings.

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Euro26 Portugal Vs Norway 95A1956 JE

Group 3: Estonia, Iceland, Serbia, Ukraine

Iceland and Serbia are among those teams most consistently part of the final Men’s EHF EURO tournament, and will be the favourites to claim group 3’s two guaranteed places at the final event. Iceland even made it to the semi-finals for the third time in 2026, but missed the chance to take their second medal in the event after the bronze in 2010.

Serbia have played every Men’s EHF EURO since 2010, in their current format national team, for a total of nine final tournaments behind them. Ukraine come close to that participation record, with eight, but have had some gaps in between appearances. Both Serbia and Ukraine were disappointed with their performances at the 2026 edition, where they ranked 19th and 24th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Estonia still dream of making it to the event for the first time.

KEY GROUP 3 MATCHES:

The most decisive fixtures in group 3 are expected in the later rounds, with Iceland and Serbia set to meet for two intense clashes in rounds 3 and 4, followed by a potentially crucial encounter between Serbia and Ukraine in round 6.

Iceland and Serbia are strong contenders for the top positions, while Ukraine have shown they can challenge any opponent — especially after securing qualification in 2026 as one of the best third-placed teams and knowing that every point counts. In the qualifiers for the 2026 event, Ukraine were close to clinching a surprising victory over the Netherlands, and secured a win against the Faroe Islands.

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Euro26 Poland Vs Iceland SENA4891 DS

Group 4: Faroe Islands, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro

Hungary bring by far the most experience in this group, with 15 EHF EURO tournaments behind them and a best result of fifth achieved in 2024. In contrast, 2024 was the year the Faroe Islands made history with their debut at the event — and they have grabbed attention every step of the way thanks to their charismatic fans, young superstars whose play belies their years and fast-track results.

Montenegro sit in the middle of the two, having played the last seven final tournaments and a total of eight. Kosovo are vying for their first participation, after one of the best displays of any fourth-ranked team in the 2026 qualifiers, which saw them earn more points than even some third-placed sides.

KEY GROUP 4 MATCHES:

Perhaps one of the most intense groups of the qualifiers, group 4 brings heated clashes right from the opening round. Hungary host Montenegro in round 1, and a look back at the 2026 qualifiers reveals a surprising result in one of their latest meetings — the two sides drew 29:29 in Hungary.

Another key moment arrives in round 3, when the Faroe Islands host Hungary — and with the passionate Faroese fans in the stands and a squad that continues to build momentum, the match will surely bring a lot of action on the court.

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Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands L7A9846 AM

Group 5: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Israel, Slovenia

Group 5 is one of only two in the qualifiers where all four teams have made it to the final tournament before. While Israel have only contested the Men’s EHF EURO once, in 2002, Bosnia and Herzegovina played the event three straight times from 2020 to 2024.

Slovenia and Czechia are among the tournament regulars. Czechia, who will co-host the 2030 edition, have appeared at the Men’s EHF EURO 13 times before, with two sixth-place finishes their best results. Slovenia have played the event 15 times, took the silver medal at home in 2004 and made it to the semi-finals again in 2020.

KEY GROUP 5 MATCHES:

Favourites for the top two places, Slovenia and Czechia will meet halfway through the qualifiers in back-to-back clashes, which will be essential for their final tournament ambitions. Round 5 also brings an additional hurdle for Slovenia, who travel to Bosnia Herzegovina in May 2027 — a place where they suffered a narrow 26:27 loss in the lead-up to the 2024 edition.

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Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands L7A0392 AM

Group 6: France, Poland, Romania, Latvia

It will be a ravenous France that play the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers, after something of a dip in results for the side used to ranking consistently among the top. While they celebrated the bronze medal at the 2025 World Championship, the 2024 Olympic Games on home turf marked their first time not reaching the Olympic final since 2008, as they exited in the quarter-final stage. And at the EURO 2026, they missed the final weekend, settling for seventh place after raising the trophy in 2024.

But France remain one of only three teams to have contested every edition of the Men’s EHF EURO, the others being Croatia and Spain. Poland have played 12 final tournaments, including the last four, while Romania have appeared four times total and Latvia once. Two of Romania’s last qualifications were the back-to-back most recent editions.

KEY GROUP 6 MATCHES:

All eyes will be on the EHF EURO 2024 champions France, who, after not being able to defend their title, look to bounce back with a good start to their qualifiers campaign against Romania.

One of the group's decisive moments arrives in round 6, when Romania travel to Poland — an opponent they also met in the qualifiers leading up to the 2026 tournament, with both games finishing in narrow one-goal victories for the Polish side. 

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Euro26 France Vs Norway FLP 2004 FV

Group 7: Belgium, Germany, Italy, Slovakia

Germany have missed only one final Men’s EHF EURO tournament, Belgium hope to make their debut, and Italy and Slovakia are somewhere in between: Two appearances for Italy, including 2026; four for Slovakia, most recently as co-hosts in 2022.

Germany are the highest-ranked team from the 2026 edition contesting the qualifiers, after they played the final — and what was their second straight semi-final in the competition. The 2026 silver medallists, who will co-host the 2032 event with France as well as the upcoming Men’s World Championship in January, will open their qualifiers campaign in Berlin, welcoming Belgium.

KEY GROUP 7 MATCHES:

Group 7 opens with a notable neighbourly duel, as Germany host Belgium in round 1 of the qualifiers campaign. Italy have high expectations and eye a second consecutive final tournament participation, but the road will bring plenty of challenges — including a clash at home, in front of the Italian fans, against Germany in round 3.

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Euro26 Poland Vs Italy SENA2020 DS

Group 8: Greece, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Sweden

Group 8 includes record title holders in the Men’s EHF EURO, Sweden, who ended a long wait to return to the top of the podium in 2022. On top of their five trophies and two other medals, Sweden have missed the Men’s EHF EURO final tournament only once, back in 2006.

North Macedonia have by far the stronger participation record behind Sweden, having made it to the last eight tournaments and debuted at the event in 1998.

On the other end of the scale, Luxembourg have never qualified and Greece played one edition, in 2024.

KEY GROUP 8 MATCHES:

The standout fixtures of group 8 arrive in rounds 3 and 4, when North Macedonia and Sweden steal the spotlight in two mutual clashes. These matches carry significant weight in the group standings and are expected to be decisive for the top places, with the two underdogs — Greece and Luxembourg — on the hunt.

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Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Romania 2KA01803 EM

EHF EURO Cup: Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland

2026 saw Denmark accomplish the feat previously only achieved in men’s handball by France: They clinched a long-awaited third EHF EURO trophy, which made them the title holders in all three major national team competitions at once. The upcoming EHF EURO Cup matches will mark Denmark’s last official games before they begin their quest to take their fifth world title in a row in January.

While Spain recorded one of their lowest final rankings at the Men’s EHF EURO in 2026, Portugal had their best, placing fifth. Switzerland equalled their best result of 12th, jumping up from 21st in a promising sign as they look to the co-hosting duties they will share with Spain and Portugal.

KEY EHF EURO CUP MATCHES:

The EHF EURO Cup 2028 promises exciting clashes right from the start, with Denmark hosting Spain in the opening round. The two also met in the main round of the Men's EHF EURO 2026, when the Danish side took a confident victory on their way to the title.

The tournament heats up in round 3, when Portugal host Denmark — a must-see game after Portugal produced one of the biggest surprises in 2026, defeating Denmark in the preliminary round in Herning. Later on, the ambitious Portuguese finish the campaign with another intense battle, welcoming neighbours Spain in round 6.

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Euro26 Romania Vs Denmark ER11592 JE

WATCH THE GAMES LIVE

All Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers will be streamed live on EHFTV, and information on specifically where to watch in each country will be shared in due course. 

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Euro26 5 6 Portugal Vs Sweden R1JC7932 JC

Photos © kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja/Jure Erzen/Anze Malovrh/Uros Hocevar/Eva Manhart

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