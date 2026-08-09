Germany and Slovenia dominated the All-star Team with a total of six players coming from those two countries alone. The champions, Germans, provided the best goalkeeper, left back and line player, while the best right wing, defender and the MVP came from Slovenia, the first-time finalists.

It is not a surprise those two teams are the most represented in the All-star Team considering the quality they showcased in Serbia. After all, both Germany and Slovenia reached the big final having played their best when it mattered most.

Germany felt safe defensively with Tjorven Knackstedt on goal, Julius Eisend was a menace from the back, while Malte Martin Elze dominated as a line player. On the other hand, Tjas Erculj was rock solid in defence, Maks Ilc so reliable from the wing and last but definitely not the least, Jaka Podvrsic confirmed his unquestionable prospect by winning the MVP award.

Alex Unnar Hallgrímsson made his way to the All-star Team from Iceland, while Emil Kvistgaard Bak was the standout performer in Denmark, who won bronze.

Interestingly enough, for the second tournament in a row Israel have the top scorer. Two years ago in Montenegro that was Asaf Sharon and this year it is Yonathan Pelach. He scored 97 goals to help his team take 10th place.

MEN'S 18 EHF EURO 2026 ALL-STAR TEAM