Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team revealed

Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team revealed

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European Handball Federation
09 August 2026, 21:22

The best players of the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 championship have been revealed. A total of six nations - Germany, Iceland, Denmark, Spain, Slovenia and Israel - are represented among the very best individual performers of the competition. The coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize went to Jaka Podvrsic from Slovenia.

Germany and Slovenia dominated the All-star Team with a total of six players coming from those two countries alone. The champions, Germans, provided the best goalkeeper, left back and line player, while the best right wing, defender and the MVP came from Slovenia, the first-time finalists.

It is not a surprise those two teams are the most represented in the All-star Team considering the quality they showcased in Serbia. After all, both Germany and Slovenia reached the big final having played their best when it mattered most.

Germany felt safe defensively with Tjorven Knackstedt on goal, Julius Eisend was a menace from the back, while Malte Martin Elze dominated as a line player. On the other hand, Tjas Erculj was rock solid in defence, Maks Ilc so reliable from the wing and last but definitely not the least, Jaka Podvrsic confirmed his unquestionable prospect by winning the MVP award.

Alex Unnar Hallgrímsson made his way to the All-star Team from Iceland, while Emil Kvistgaard Bak was the standout performer in Denmark, who won bronze.

Interestingly enough, for the second tournament in a row Israel have the top scorer. Two years ago in Montenegro that was Asaf Sharon and this year it is Yonathan Pelach. He scored 97 goals to help his team take 10th place.

MEN'S 18 EHF EURO 2026 ALL-STAR TEAM

  • Goalkeeper: Tjorven Knackstedt (GER)
  • Left wing: Alex Unnar Hallgrímsson (ISL)
  • Left back: Julius Eisend (GER)
  • Centre back: Emil Kvistgaard Bak (DEN)
  • Line player: Malte Martin Elze (GER)
  • Right back: Adrian Sola Basterra (ESP)
  • Right wing: Maks Ilc (SLO)
  • Defender: Tjas Erculj (SLO)
  • Top scorer: Yonathan Pelach (ISR)
  • MVP: Jaka Podvrsic (SLO)

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Germany Vs Slovenia 9 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 171
Dragana Stjepanovic
Iceland Vs Germany 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 131
Dragana Stjepanovic
Iceland Vs Germany 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 71
Dragana Stjepanovic
Iceland Vs Germany 6 8 2026 Dragana Stjepanovic 162
Dragana Stjepanovic
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 21
Maja Nastic / RSS
GER Vs FRA, August 04, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 191
Lucija Begenisic
GER Vs ESP, August 07, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 90 (1)
Lucija Begenisic
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 61
Maja Nastic / RSS
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 37
Maja Nastic / RSS
AUS ISR Nikolacimburovic 38073
Nikola Cimburovic
SLO Vs HUN, August 06, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 69
Lucija Begenisic

Main image @ Dragana Stjepanovic

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GER Vs DEN 9 8 2026 Maja Nastic 6
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