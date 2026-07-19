Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team revealed
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Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team revealed

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EHF / Simona Margetić
19 July 2026, 20:40

The best players of the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 championship have been revealed. Four nations — Denmark, Hungary, Slovenia and Sweden — are represented among the crème de la crème of the competition. The title of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) went into the hands of the Swedish centre back Liam Hultberg. 

A total of 10 names across seven playing positions, as well as the best defender, MVP and the top scorer, have been announced as the tournament's All-star Team. The generation which competed at the Men's 18 EHF EURO two years ago saw no names repeating on the list of the best compared to 2024; however, Sweden once again has the most valuable player of the tournament. 

At the M18 EURO in 2024, Swede Nikola Roganovic, who was not part of this year's squad, was named the MVP. Now, this title is handed over to Hultberg, who helped his team win the silver medal and scored 52 goals along the way. 

Latvia's sharpshooter Valdis Kalnins is the EURO's top scorer with 104 goals scored. 

Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 ALL-STAR TEAM

  • Goalkeeper: Viggo Håkansson (SWE)
  • Left wing: Simon Sejer Kristensen (DEN)
  • Left back: Aljuš Anžic (SLO)
  • Centre back: Márkó Eklemovic (HUN)
  • Line player: Arvid Andreasson (SWE) 
  • Right back: Måns Fredriksson (SWE)
  • Right wing: Alfred Arnelin (SWE)
  • Defender: Máté Mészáros (HUN)
  • MVP: Liam Hultberg (SWE)
  • Top scorer: Valdis Kalnins (LAT)

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Of course, I am grateful for this award, I am proud of myself for this tournament, but right now I am just mad that we didn’t win. A final is a final; it’s always gonna be a close game. They had more energy at the end of the game, so unfortunately, we didn’t make it today.
Liam Hultberg
MVP, Sweden
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH

Main image: Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH

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