Younger Age Category
Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team revealed
The best players of the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 championship have been revealed. Four nations — Denmark, Hungary, Slovenia and Sweden — are represented among the crème de la crème of the competition. The title of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) went into the hands of the Swedish centre back Liam Hultberg.
Of course, I am grateful for this award, I am proud of myself for this tournament, but right now I am just mad that we didn’t win. A final is a final; it’s always gonna be a close game. They had more energy at the end of the game, so unfortunately, we didn’t make it today.