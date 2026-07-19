A total of 10 names across seven playing positions, as well as the best defender, MVP and the top scorer, have been announced as the tournament's All-star Team. The generation which competed at the Men's 18 EHF EURO two years ago saw no names repeating on the list of the best compared to 2024; however, Sweden once again has the most valuable player of the tournament.

At the M18 EURO in 2024, Swede Nikola Roganovic, who was not part of this year's squad, was named the MVP. Now, this title is handed over to Hultberg, who helped his team win the silver medal and scored 52 goals along the way.

Latvia's sharpshooter Valdis Kalnins is the EURO's top scorer with 104 goals scored.

Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 ALL-STAR TEAM