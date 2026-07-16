Men's 20 EHF EURO semi-final line-up confirmed; Sweden remain unbeaten

Top scorers: Tom Koschek 8/11 (GER), Máté Fazekas 6/7 (HUN)

Players of the Match: Tom Koschek (GER), Ádám Kristóf Balogh (HUN)

Strong defensive performance at the start of the match between Germany and Hungary, led by the middle block with Tom Wolf and Rasmus Ankermann on the German side and Máté Mészáros-Ádám Horváth-Garaba duo on the Hungarian side, hinted at an exciting duel ahead. In the 11th minute of the game, the score stood at 6:6 and did not change for the next five minutes, when the goal silence was broken by Tom Koschek from the penalty line. The low-scoring half continued, with Hungary slowly building on their attack, taking over the lead in the 28th minute and taking a break with a two-goal lead (15:13). At the start of the second half, Hungary went on a 5-0 lead (19:14), but Germany did not blink as they managed to make the same in return, levelling the result to 19:19 in 43rd minute. From that moment on, it was full drama in Turda all the way to the last 30 seconds of the game and a one-goal lead for Hungary (26:25). Germany had the ball, but Ádám Kristóf Balogh stopped the shot, and Máté Fazekas went to score the buzzer-beater.