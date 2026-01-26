The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round in Malmö continues on Tuesday with a derby clash in which Croatia aim to extend their winning run through the stage. In the other games, Sweden aim to recover from their first defeat of the tournament and Hungary and Switzerland are on the hunt for their first victories of the phase.

The group is tight with Iceland, Sweden, Slovenia and Croatia all on four points, while Hungary and Switzerland are on one. Although the teams on four points are the main contenders, no side is out of the running yet — and the round 3 matches mean crunch time.