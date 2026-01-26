Fiery derby as crunch time arrives in Malmö

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round in Malmö continues on Tuesday with a derby clash in which Croatia aim to extend their winning run through the stage. In the other games, Sweden aim to recover from their first defeat of the tournament and Hungary and Switzerland are on the hunt for their first victories of the phase. 

The group is tight with Iceland, Sweden, Slovenia and Croatia all on four points, while Hungary and Switzerland are on one. Although the teams on four points are the main contenders, no side is out of the running yet — and the round 3 matches mean crunch time.

GROUP II

Switzerland vs Iceland

Tuesday 27 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 4-1-9

  • Iceland lost their main round opener 29:30 to Croatia, ending their record winning run at the Men’s EHF EURO, which had stood at five games
  • in main round 2, Iceland became the first team to defeat Sweden, 35:27, and now take the court against Switzerland with four points
  • Switzerland are playing the main round for the first time since 2004 and enter the match with one point, their first ever taken in the stage; they drew with Hungary in their main round opener then lost to Croatia 24:28
  • Iceland are regulars in this stage of the EHF EURO and have played every edition of the event since 2000; Switzerland are on their sixth participation overall and second consecutive
  • all but two of the previous games between the sides were played in the 1990s; in the only recent encounter, at the 2021 World Championship, Switzerland won 20:18

Yesterday, we forgot our running shoes. Tomorrow, we need them because we need to run in the attack and we need to run really, really, really fast back. That will be the key — that we don't lose this running on play.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, Switzerland
They have a good team. A lot of their players are playing in the Bundesliga, so we know them quite well, but they play a different kind of handball. Sometimes they play seven-against-six, sometimes they play with four players in the back court without a pivot. It will be a difficult game.
Viggó Kristjánsson
Right back, Iceland
Slovenia vs Croatia

Tuesday 27 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 6-0-9

  • a derby clash with big history; in their mutual clashes at the EHF EURO, Slovenia have taken two wins and Croatia three
  • the teams have met in several big games, including two World Championship medal matches and the EHF EURO 2004 semi-final, won by Slovenia
  • both sides lost to Sweden, with Croatia suffering that loss at the end of the preliminary round, while Slovenia had the defeat in the first main round game
  • a victory over Hungary in main round 2 gave Slovenia their first points in this stage; Croatia opened their main round with a narrow but great win over Iceland, 30:29, then beat Switzerland 28:24 in the second match
  • Slovenia backs Domen Makuc and Blaž Janc are among the top scorers of the EHF EURO 2026, sitting joint-third with 37 goals and seventh with 30, respectively

We all know what the next game means for everyone, for us and for Croatia. This Balkan derby, we can say it like this, everyone know each other, there will be no surprise. I think it will be a very tough game. We will prepare like every game up until now, and I hope we will win.
Domen Tajnik
Centre back, Slovenia
They are playing fast handball with Blaž Janc in incredible form. We could se in the group phase they were scoring around 35 goals and it says enough about their attack and play. It will be tough, it will be intense rhythm. We need to prepare, especially mentally.
Ivano Pavlović
Centre back, Croatia

Sweden vs Hungary

Tuesday 27 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 16-2-5

  • both teams look to recover from defeat in the previous round; while Sweden bring four points into the encounter, Hungary are on one and sit at the bottom of the table
  • prior to main round 2, Sweden had beaten Slovenia, Croatia, the Netherlands and Georgia; their first defeat of the EHF EURO 2026 occurred at the hands of Iceland, 27:35
  • Hungary have defeated Poland and Italy, drawn with Switzerland and lost to Iceland and Slovenia
  • Hungary have two players among the top individual performers at the EHF EURO 2026: wing Bence Imre is the sixth leading scorer, with 31 goals, and goalkeeper Kristóf Palasics has the joint-second highest number of saves, with 50
  • the mutual record is long and overwhelmingly in Sweden’s favour; Hungary have never won against the Scandinavian side at the EHF EURO and last beat Sweden in 2009

Every game in the European championship is hard with very strong teams. Against Hungary it will be a really physical game. They have a strong defence and we have to find solutions to break through. And then of course, we have to prepare the best possible way to win that game.
Daniel Pettersson
Right wing, Sweden
