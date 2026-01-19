HERNING/OSLO/KRISTIANSTAD – Comments from players and coaches at media calls at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 on Monday.

HUNGARY

Chema Rodríguez (ESP) – Hungary head coach

On his team’s performance:

“I’m really proud of my team. Winning these two matches like we did, solid, defending so well against two difficult teams, our goalkeepers are in good form. We have a good balance. In offence, we do our work. We can still improve our consistency as we have been playing a bit up and down. That’s what we can improve. Playing more consistently throughout all 60 minutes.”

On what he expects from Iceland:

“It will be a really difficult match. They are the favourites. They will be fighting for the medals at this tournament. They have two really good players for every position, who also play in the best teams in the world. They are an amazing team. They can play fast, defend hard, play with the line players, one against one, their wingers can score from angles with less space.

"However, one match is one match. On paper they look really good, but they need to show it on the court. If we perform at our best level, it will be hard to beat us. That’s what we will try to do.”

On whether this next match feels different as it counts for the main round points:

“No, I think it’s the same. We always think the same way: we concentrate on the match we have to play. We first thought about Poland, then Italy. It doesn’t matter if it counts for the main round. We are only thinking about Iceland. After that, we will see where we are.”

On the strong fan support for both teams:

“This is good. When you see a full arena it doesn’t matter if they cheer for or against you. Of course, you prefer it when they cheer for you, but every player likes to play in front of a full arena. I think we are ready for this, because we’ve played a lot of matches with this situation. Last year we played in front of 15,000 people in Croatia. We did well. So I don’t think this situation will disturb us tomorrow.”

Miklós Rosta (HUN) – line player

On his team’s performance:

“We wanted to win the first two matches and to not think about the last match against Iceland. It is an important match for the main round to take points and win the group. Our defence is working really well. Our goalkeepers were amazing. They are helping us a lot. We can still improve our shooting efficiency. We will work on that.”

On what he expects from Iceland:

“We know them, as we have played against them several times in the last years. We know how they play. They know that, so we will see how it will work out tomorrow. I hope we can surprise and beat them.”

On whether this next match feels different as it counts for the main round points:

“In the national team, all the matches feel the same. We are playing for our country, for our people in Hungary. All the matches feel like a final for us. We know how it feels to play against Iceland in front of this crowd and what we need to do to get the victory.”

On the strong fan support for both teams:

“We are really happy with our fans who are here. I’m sure that they will match the Icelandic supporters even though they aren’t as many people.”

ITALY

Bob Hanning (GER) – Italy head coach

On the lessons for the future of the team:

“It’s a tournament that shows us at the highest level what we need to work on and what we want to work on. It must be said that the teams are physically superior to us to a certain extent. Our shooting quality drops rapidly when we get tired. This is an issue we need to discuss. How can we create more depth in the squad? One Simone Mengon and one Domenico Ebner are not enough.

"We had the injury situation with both left-handers, which also limited us. We tried Giacomo Savini as a right-hander at right back, and when we don't take advantage of the chances we create, it hurts a lot. Similarly, with seven free chances from the wing, that's not good enough at this level. Because we were hardly able to train due to injuries, we have some coordination problems that we can improve. We need to look at the under-18 and under-20 teams to see which players we still need for the positions we require.

"We have the second youngest team in the tournament. Our 3:3 defence worked well, with a few exceptions. We have already made many changes within the association, but there is still much to do. When it comes to injuries, many could have been avoided with better communication. We have already analysed this to improve it in the future.

"It is so important that we make mistakes once, but not twice! I feel that our president, Stefano Podini, can tackle these issues for the common good. The players also say that a lot has already changed for the better. But then it's also a question of how fast we can improve further.”

On why a feeling of hurt is important:

“What impresses me incredibly is that the team leaves their heart on the court. We need that because without it, we don't stand a chance. What pleased me is that we have a great sense of disappointment within ourselves. That's what I’ve already discussed with my leading players. This feeling of pain is based on the fact that I deliberately set the bar at the maximum, which also created the belief that we could do it. Now it's important that we fight our way out of this situation.

On his expectations for the last match:

“Poland is a physically strong team. They have a broad squad. They will go all in. We will prepare ourselves tactically once again. I hope I can lift the players' spirits and put a smile on their faces. And then give it our all on the court.”

Mikael Helmersson (ITA) – left back

On his family background:

“I come from a big handball family in Brixen, South Tyrol. My father played handball in Stockholm, Sweden, but the big handball family is actually from the Italian side. My mother, aunt, uncle and sister have all played for Italy. My sister plays in the Bundesliga for Thüringer HC at the moment. I started playing handball at an early age, and by Italian standards, handball is quite big in South Tyrol.”

On playing in Sweden again after playing for Ystads IF in the past:

“Ystad is not far from here, just an hour south. I have already played in Kristianstad Arena. I am still in contact with a few people I know from here who were also coming to the last match. My father is there too, of course. It's not home, but it's familiar and with knowing the language, it is quite funny.”

On the importance of the last match:

“I think that even though we've been eliminated, it's still a very important match for us because it will determine the seedings for the next EHF EURO qualifiers. The Poles will also want to win their last match. That's why we have to give it our all again and prepare as well as we did for the last matches, or it will be even harder in the qualifiers.”

On the lessons for the future of the team:

“That's difficult to say at the moment, but generally speaking, it's helpful to play at such a high level against teams like Iceland, who have such high individual quality. You can always learn a lot from that. But we're focusing on the last game for now and will analyse our findings after the tournament.”

FAROE ISLANDS

Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen (DEN) – Faroe Islands head coach

On how the team is feeling the day after the historic win:

“A little bit tired, of course, but happy for a great match. But now we are looking forward to game three and an opportunity for us. Also a very difficult game, but we'll do our best.”

On going from targeting a first win to fighting for a place in the main round and top of the group:

“First part of our dreams came true. We played two great games and got a great result. Our first victory at the EURO — of course, that's amazing. And also, of course, we can now dream on and we can at least see the main round in front of us. We have an opportunity and, of course, we'll do all what we can in order to go through.”

On Slovenia:

“It's an amazing team. Of course, they have some injuries and some changes in the line-up, but still very international, very good players. So, we have the deepest respect and the way they came back the fought back last night was amazing also.

"Of course, we have a lot of respect for the Slovenian team. We played a very good match against them at the EURO 2024 and we'll see if we can do it a little bit better and get a point out of the match.”

Leivur Mortensen (FAR) – left wing

On the atmosphere in the team following the first win:

“You can imagine it's quite good. We came home last night, had a great dinner and we looked a bit at the match, but not the entire match. But yeah, the atmosphere is great. It was kind of hard to fall asleep last night because of the historical win, but we're getting more and more down to Earth now, and we're looking ahead to the next match against Slovenia.”

On Slovenia:

“Slovenia is a very exciting opponent. They’re lacking a few players right now, so they play a bit uncoordinated. We met them last championship as well, where we lost. They have a very strong team. Fantastic players in many positions. So, it's going to be a tough match — an important match, but a very tough match.”

On playing for the main round and whether they are favourites against Slovenia:

“I don't know about that, but, of course, it's a match if we win, we take two points on to the main round and if they win, they take two points. So, it's a crucial match for qualifying further in the tournament. But our main goal is just to get into the main round right now, as we see it, and of course, we go into the match trying to win.”

Óli Mittún (FAR) – left back

On the atmosphere in the team following the historic win:

“We feel very good, of course. We got our first victory, and not only just the victory — we won by 13 goals and we played almost a perfect match, I think, both in defence and offence. So we are, of course, very happy.”

On Slovenia:

“They're not like Montenegro. I think they are more like Switzerland and us. A more modern team, if I have to say that, with fast and small players who play with extraordinary speed. And in defence, they play a bit offensive, so of course it's going to be a tough match, a hard match, for us.

"We have to run with them. But they don't have the depth that they had in the last championships, of course. Now they have a lot of injured players. But, of course, they have very, very good players still, like Domen Makuc and Blaž Janc, who both play daily in Barcelona and have a very good relationship there. So, it's going to be a tough match. We have huge respect for Slovenia, but of course, we are going to do everything to get the two points and go to Malmö.”

On the chance to reach the main round and take two points forward:

“It's hard to put the word on, but we came to the championship to chase the first victory and we got that, with 13 goals also. So, we have gotten what we came for, but now we are going for more, of course. I think we have a great chance against Slovenia and it means everything that we have the opportunity to play so important game in front of 6,000 Faroese fans. So yes, it’s going to be crazy tomorrow.”

On whether they are the group favourites now:

“I don't know if we are the favourites. Of course, they are a way bigger handball nation than us, but they have a lot of injured players, and we won by 13 goals against Montenegro. They won by one. But I don't know who is the favourite. We like the role as the underdogs, of course. It's hard to say who are the favourites, but if you watch on the previous tournaments, then Slovenia are huge favourites.”

ROMANIA

Ionuț Stănescu (ROU) – right back

On the losses against Portugal and Denmark:

" We are very sorry that we lost the first two games, but this is sport. We have to take what we did good in the first two games and just treat it like an experience. And we also have to correct our mistakes from the first two games because this is the only way that we can go forward and become better.

"And of course, the tournament is not finished yet, and we have one more game, which we will want to win. Because it will be a good win for us in the European Championship. And it's also an important game for us because it could put us in a better position for the World Cup qualifiers."

On the next match, against North Macedonia:

"It's quite interesting because it's 3-3 (the H2H record), but we don't think about this kind of things. We just want to go on the court and show our best, be humble and try to win tomorrow."

On targeting a win:

"The first two games were unfortunate because we faced two of the best teams in the world, especially Denmark, which is the host and in my opinion, they're the best team in the world. But we want to finish this era with a win against Macedonia that will give us only hopes for the future."

NORTH MACEDONIA

Pavle Atanasijevikj (MKD) – centre back

On the performance and the draw against Portugal:

"We had many oscillations during the game, we began the match in a good shape and played very good in defence. Afterwards, the tempo and level of the match went up and we started losing, but we managed to mount a comeback in the end and I would say that we had the win in our hands, but it ended in a draw. Now, we will quickly forget that game and we will fully focus on Romania."

On the expectations against Romania:

"We will give our best, each and everyone of us, to win the match, and let the better team win."

On the injury issues within the squad:

"Nikola Markoski received a red card, then Ivan Djonov got injured and my brother (Petar) has been injured since the first match, although he tried to play yesterday, but couldn't play and I believe the coach did really well and we gave it our all. Now Goce Ojleski is coming as well, and I think we're going to be okay."

PORTUGAL

António Areia (POR) – right wing

On being favourites against North Macedonia and on their performance:

"Favourites on paper, as you said, but still the match ended in a draw. It's like you said, just on paper, that means that handball is so developing right now that you can't face the game thinking about that you're favourite.

"I think we had a pretty much good game and the game was really intense. At the end I think we lost a little bit of the control in some momentums of the game. And then North Macedonia comes, really strong with a really high and strong defence. We were not capable to move the ball faster and even in our defence didn't stop sometimes the one against one from some of the Macedonian players. And at the end a draw it was a result that we didn't expect, we didn't want. But nothing is finished for us and we believe that we can go through and now we're facing Denmark."

On the motivation to avenge the 2025 IHF World Championship loss to Denmark:

" We lost last time in the semi-finals of the World Cup and we don't want to lose again. Everyone knows the power of Denmark and right now, we have to believe in our chances. I think we have a really great team to compete at the highest level and we have to, we are able to make really great performances and that's how we're going to face the game. That's what we believe, and at the end, we will see what happens. I think we have our chances and we have to go for it."

On being close to becoming the Portuguese player with the most EHF EURO appearances, if they qualify:

"My goal since the beginning and since I started to come to national team is to compete on a high level and try to make every competition that comes with Portugal. European, World Championship and the Olympic games that we made in Tokyo. I want to be here every time and I work for it. And if I'm here, it's a great sign that I've been doing great and I would like to make many more games in this competition. Not because of the record, but because it means that we are going through in the next round and we have more games to play and we can achieve really good things."

DENMARK

Frederik Andersen (DEN) – right wing

On securing a main round ticket:

"It couldn't be better. We have a good atmosphere in the group and we really enjoy playing these games in front of all the spectators in Herning. So we have a great feeling coming into the Portugal game."

On making his debut at major tournaments for Denmark:

" That was really a dream come true and a very big experience to me that I will always remember. Playing at home for my first championship in front of all these amazing spectators, that is something very special"

On the next match, against Portugal:

"First of all, we have to focus on ourselves and focus on our game and how we get better each game. But of course, winning against Portugal will be a big move for us in the tournament. We expect to and hope to win every game and we know that Portugal is a team where we have to have top level to play against them. Hopefully we will reach that and take two points with us."

Photo © Kolektiff Images