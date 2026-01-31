HERNING – Comments from players and coaches at media calls on Saturday, ahead of the final and bronze-medal match at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 on Sunday.

GERMANY

Renārs Uščins (GER) — right back

On their second final in two years, after the 2024 Olympics:

"We woke up today with a very good feeling. We're looking forward to the big game. We've earned it because we've already beaten so many big teams, so we want to reward ourselves with a good performance."

On the 2024 Olympic final defeat against Denmark:

"Today is completely different. That was a year and a half ago, and everyone has probably played 80 or 90 games since then. So, it's a completely different story; a different flow. We won't dwell too much on what we did at the Olympics, but rather look at what we did in the regular season and how the Danes played their last few games. Now we have to show what we've learnt from the last eight games to win the ninth."

On the favourites in the final:

"We're not the favourites, but the Danes could be under pressure. We experienced that in 2024, when we were almost always the favourites in front of a sold-out crowd. It's not that easy and there can definitely be pressure. Everyone expects Denmark to win the title. We want a close game in the 50th minute — then anything can happen."

ICELAND

Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL) – Iceland head coach

On the semi-final defeat against Denmark:

“I have not had the time to watch the game again yet, but from what I can remember after a short night, we still played really, really good. We played how you are meant to play in the semi-final of a EURO. It was not enough, because Denmark played great handball as well, but I got the feeling that if we did not play perfect, we still showed very good handball.”

On the bronze medal game against Croatia:

“I don’t expect the same game as we played against them in the main round. We lost by one, but the only thing in common with the game tomorrow will be that it will be a massive fight. They have a physical defence, but I think that since the beginning of the tournament, we showed also that we could deliver this kind of performance.”

On the importance of a bronze medal for Iceland:

“We have been building this team for a couple of years now, and I guess a medal would be a way to validate what we did across the last years. I remember when we won the medal at the EURO in 2010, and it was an important thing for handball in Iceland. Winning a medal for us would be a huge motivation.”

Bjarki Már Elisson (ISL) – left wing

On the mood within the team on Saturday morning:

“It’s OK, actually, better than yesterday after the game. Of course we were disappointed yesterday, because of the defeat and that the final was away from us. But we still have so much to fight for, so much to expect for tomorrow that we have to gather the team and go for one last fight.”

On how a bronze medal would still be a great reward for Iceland:

“It would not be a great reward, it would be a huge reward, after all that we have been through in the past couple of years, all the new players coming in and everything.

“Of course we had even higher expectations for this tournament, bronze is not what we came for. But we are a small country, only an island, and to have a medal would already be something amazing.”

On how to bounce back after a semi-final defeat:

“I guess it’s the same with every game. We analyse the opponent, we try to be as prepared as possible. We have to find the energy inside the group to be ready to fight for tomorrow. And even if it means hitting each other in the face, then that’s how it has to be. I think that the energy is really what we have to be ready for.”

On the mentality needed for bronze medal games:

“We are a mentally very strong team, we showed that many times in the past already. We have to dig deep within ourselves to find something that is a big motivation enough, and that’s the bronze medal. Our team is not used to medals, so I think the motivation to get one is already enough.”

Gísli Kristjánsson (ISL) – centre back

On waking up on Saturday:

“It was not easy, because we are still very disappointed of the semi-final. But, in the meantime, the only way is forward. There is no use thinking about the semi-final anymore, we have to focus on the game tomorrow.”

On the motivation to get a bronze medal:

“I would be important for all of us, I think. We have been together for a month now and even though we wished for another colour, the medal would still be something to keep from our adventure.”

On how a bronze medal would be a step for Iceland towards the future:

“We are really not thinking about this right now, our future is only tomorrow at the moment. These games, for bronze medals, are often decided by the mentality and not only on handball.

“It’s always hard to recover from a loss in the semi-final, both teams don’t really want to play this game but, in the meantime, a medal is still something important. I think it would be fantastic to win a medal, it would show that Iceland are a team who is able to fight for the best positions.”

On how the game on Sunday might be different from the ones Iceland and Croatia played in the main round:

“For sure, this will not be the same game. Our legs are sore, the head is also hurting and we have to recover quick. Croatia are a very physical team, huge fighters, but we also are fighters, so I expect one last tough game.”

CROATIA

Dagur Sigurdsson (ISL) – Croatia head coach

On the semi-final defeat against Germany:

“I was happy with the first half. The biggest difference was the goalkeeping. (Andreas) Wolff had a great day, better than our guys. When (Dominik) Kuzmanović came back to the goal in the second half, we got a bit of a run. But we would have needed it earlier and on a more consistent base.”

On facing his home country Iceland for a medal:

“I played them so many times with Austria, Germany and Japan and now for the third time with Croatia. It seems it happens at every tournament.”

On whether the win against Iceland in the main round has relevance for the bronze medal game:

“It is a completely new match. We beat them last year, now in Malmö, we always have a new situation at every new match. Some players miss, some players come and there are always special points, especially when the matches are that close.”

On stopping Gísli Kristjánsson and Ómar Ingi Magnússon:

“We have to focus on the whole team, not just the two of them, though they are world class. Our defence was one of the best in the whole tournament, so I hope for a good defence and goalkeeping again on Sunday.”

On the EHF EURO as a whole:

“Let’s talk about it after the last match. I am happy to be here, it is a good result for us to be in the semi-finals, but still we have one carrot to chase in front of us.”

Marko Mamić (CRO) – left back

On the semi-final defeat:

"In the end, we ran out of steam and could have scored two or three more goals in the first half. We made too many mistakes, and Andi Wolff made a lot of saves. That makes it difficult to play against the Germans, who really punished every mistake we made. We were seven goals behind, so it was impossible to turn the game around. Unfortunately, we didn't play perfectly."

On the bronze medal match against Iceland:

“It's a completely different game to the main round; now it's about a medal. Of course, it was also important in the main round because every point counted towards the semi-finals. They are a very good team with top players in every position. It will be a big challenge.”

On the importance of defence against Iceland:

“We have to try to make fewer mistakes in attack, run back quickly and be stable and compact at the back against Iceland's one-on-one situations. Then we have a chance.”

On the rise of Croatian handball:

“We've made it to the semi-finals two years in a row. That's very good for Croatia and also for our team's confidence. So we already have a good feeling about the next tournament.”

Ivan Martinović (CRO) – right back

On the semi-final against Germany:

"Germany took advantage of our poor start to the second half and pulled away to a seven-goal lead. Andi Wolff played brilliantly, but we also gave it our all. However, it was almost impossible to fight back against such a strong team as Germany.

“We left everything on the court, all our energy, but it was too late for us to come back. If the game had lasted 10 minutes longer, we might have turned it around."

On the second match against Iceland after their win in the main round:

"Every game is a close game and a final, so every game is different. Iceland plays incredibly fast handball, so we have to prepare for that and play aggressive defence. We also want to annoy them with long attacks. Because we want to go home with a medal."

On reaching the second semi-final in a row after 2025:

“I said before the tournament that it was no coincidence that we were in the final last year. And we have now proven once again that we are one of the top nations and that we can hopefully continue to aim for the semi-finals in the coming years.”

On his role as team captain:

"I am very, very proud. I have big shoes to fill. Dule (Domagoj Duvnjak) showed us all how to fight for the team when you pull on the national jersey. It's a great honour, especially for me as captain. I am grateful to Dule for showing me everything. I hope I can do half as well as he did. Then I'll be happy."

Photo © kolektiff images