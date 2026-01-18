HERNING/OSLO/KRISTIANSTAD – Comments from players and coaches after matches in groups B, D and F at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 on Sunday.

ITALY vs HUNGARY 26:32 (13:14)

Bob Hanning (GER) – Italy head coach

On Italy’s performance:

“First of all, it was not so easy to bring the team up for this game, because the last game against Iceland was very hard for the guys, because of the big result. So, we have to work more than one day, and after you go to trainings and you come up and just start to talk about Hungary, I feel a big fight.

“At the end, the result is OK, Hungary was five goals better, if you see 60 minutes of the game, so we have too many missed shots from the wing and missed shots from six metre, so we have 12:14 situation like this and then we make many technical mistakes and if you play against team like Hungary, then that is not enough.

“This is the reason why we are here, to learn. There was a small window open to do something like Georgia against Croatia or Serbia against Germany, but then you have to take it, you have only one chance in the game to put pressure on the opponent so that they start to think about the result.

“But at the end of the game, I have to say I am totally happy because all situations in the game were played until the end and then the players in the end were a bit tired and no more so concentrated to the last shot, because they give everything also in defence."

Domenico Ebner (ITA) – goalkeeper

On the game against Hungary:

“In the first half we start really good in the match. It was the same score a long time. Then we make a small break and Hungary go away. But 'till the half-time, we come again to the same score.

"In the beginning of the second half we missed some passes and also we don't get the saves from me. And then Hungary is a better team in this moment and go with three goals in front. Then at the end in the last 15 minutes, I think the power left us a little bit. We missed too much shots. Also the second goalkeeper of Hungary saved incredible.

"It's really hard because I think we played an amazing match and this is the way how we want to go. But now we are totally sad that we lose and we are out of the tournament.”

On the last 15 minutes:

“We have also the minus one. So there we can change the game. But at the end in the last, I think, 10 minutes, we misses 100 per cent of shots. I think, eight or nine. And this, this takes the game totally away.”

On the goalkeeper work:

“Goalkeeper work is not every time easy. And also, to start in the second half you have a small break. You don't know what the players discuss in the half-time. And then some other shots arrive or you take too much time to think about the game. This is the difficult thing in our position. But this is also why we like this position. Because when we saved the last shot, and it's one for us, this is an incredible feeling. So it's not easy to be a goalkeeper in the EHF EURO.”

Andrea Parisini (ITA) – back player



On the defeat against Hungary:



“We started very good in the game. We started very strong and we know that Hungary play a really good handball and a really good, good defence. So we know that it's going to be a really hard fight, but we start the match good and we find a good solution.

"After, in the second half, I think the difference was from 45 minutes. The last 15 minutes their goalkeeper make a real difference, make a really big, big save in six metres. After, when you go last five, last six against a team like this, it's very difficult to come back. But I'm happy and I'm really proud of the team because we gave everything we have until the end.”



On the feeling and injuries ahead of the EHF EURO:



“It's different now and when I wake up, but I'm not lucky because also before the World Championship, I have a problem. So it's like this and a career is like this. But I'm happy that all the stuff I worked really hard for that I can play this match. So I'm really happy. And now a lot of rest and maybe some massage. And we are ready for another fight Tuesday against Poland for this important third place.”



On the positives they can take from the game against Hungary:



“Iceland play the first match, played really unbelievable handball and today we have a lot of energy because we know that this is our final. Because we know that if we lost, it is finished and we can just play third place.

"But of course we're gonna find the energy for this last match because it can be our last match. Maybe in our career in European Championship. So, we're gonna make everything, we're gonna search to charge the the battery in these two days and arrive Tuesday at 100 per cent and give what we have until the end, and we will see after the results."

José Rodríguez (ESP) – Hungary head coach

On the match:

“We knew that the match will be like this and we had prepared for this. Italy is a very strong team and defend hard. We are happy to win this difficult match, now we are in the main round and can think about Iceland.”

On the changing routine of the goalkeepers:

“In the beginning, the goalkeepers change on their own, then it is the goalkeeper coach, sometimes if I fell something, I ask the goalkeeper coach and he says yes or no.”

Egon Hanusz (HUN) – centre back

On the win against Italy:

”I am really happy that we could win a both game because both game were really hard. Against Poland, we met with a really strong defence. They are really big and was really hard to attack, but we were really good also in defence. So that was the key for win beat Poland.

“And after, Italy is really hard to play against. They have a really good team. They are really aggressive in defence. They defence three, three and really hard to attack against them. We need to move a lot with our ball. Also today was the key the defence and our goalkeepers.”

Adrián Sipos (HUN) – line player

On qualifying for the main round:

“It was our main goal to make it to the main round, but we still have one more match in the preliminaries. Now we focus on Iceland. It was a tough came, as Italy played a lot of one-against-one. But we were prepared well for this game.

"I think we had some really good periods, but it was up and down. First, we managed to be ahead by three, four goals, but in the second half, the goalkeeper change was important as he saved many shots. This was the difference.”

On the defence:

“We stayed really calm, we have [Patrik] Ligetvári in the middle, who has a lot of experience. He really enjoyed this moments and helped the team. We changed the defence a bit, but when we started some steals and we had some saves, we took the victory.”

SWITZERLAND vs SLOVENIA 35:38 (20:14)

Blaž Janc (SLO) – right back

On how Slovenia turned the match around:

“It's incredible. I think that when our coach (Uroš Zorman) got a red card, it was like something, that we say, ‘Hey, now is the time. Now we have to do something more.’ And we say that we will fight till the end, one goal by goal. I think it was already minus eight for us. We show how we have to fight for our country, for our family. And like the captain, I'm really proud to my team. It was amazing.”

On what such a comeback shows about the team:

“When all the team is together and all the team believe in this, that we can change the game. We fight till the end. Everybody gives something special and this is the team win.”

Mirko Zkoko (SLO) – Slovenia assistant coach

On how Slovenia played in the first 40 minutes:

“We did not play with any intensity, with any strength. Defensively were too passive and we did not make any stops. Offensively we made too many mistakes and Nikola Portner had a great game. But then it all changed, I saw the attitudes of my players change, we made some defensive stops and that was enough to make the wind turn.”

On qualification for the main round despite all their injuries:

“I would have believed if you told me that before. Ever since the start of the preparation, I would have told that I believe. We have had a lot of setbacks, but the mental strength of my team is impressive.”

Domen Novak (SLO) – right wing

On the last 20 minutes:

“It was a crazy game. The win was very far away from us at some point. But we just felt that we could happen, that we could do something and now we are through to the main round. It was a tough game but, at the end, the points are the same if we win by one, two or three goals.”

On the turning point in the second half:

“Probably the red card for our coach. From this moment on, we played like crazy guys, all together. Before, we were without any energy and then anyone could see what we have in us. But we should have shown that since the first minute, not just after the red card.”

Andy Schmid (SUI) – Switzerland head coach

On the match:

“We played really good and then everything collapsed. We get 20 goals in the last 20 minutes. They changed their defence, we tried to adapt a little bit but that was not successful. I could not give the right impulse to my team, which is why I take this defeat for myself a lot. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

On the turning point in the second half:

“I don’t quite know. We missed some chances, we were shaky a little bit, we made some stupid technical mistakes, which is why they could play faster, score easy goals and suddenly our confidence was gone.”

Noam Leopold (SUI) – left wing

On his feelings:

“I am devastated. We were here to write our country’s history and we plainly destroyed everything. It hurts, it hurts. We tried to do everything we could but in the end, it did not pay. I could not help my team to win this game. That hurts even more. There is a lot of sadness and shitty feelings right now.”

On the explanation for such a defeat:

“No idea. This is handball, everything goes so fast. We had it in our hands but a couple of missed shots, a couple of errors and they were confident again.”





ROMANIA vs DENMARK 24:39 (17:22)

George Buricea (ROU) – Romania head coach

On the match:

“I’m so happy from the first half. We play really good, we fight for every ball. We have some combinations very good, and the players from Denmark probably was surprised.

“The second half, I tried to change every players, because after two days we have very important game against Macedonia. I tried to change every players to be fresh for the last game.”

Ionuț Iancu (ROU) - goalkeeper

On the strong first half:

“We started very well, maybe we surprised them and we felt really good. It was amazing to play in a hall likes this, in the end, they showed they are the best team in the world.”

On the next opponents, North Macedonia:

“We still have this hunger, we still want to show something. We aim to win of course, to go home with at least one point.”

On the atmosphere:

“It is nice to play in halls like, two years ago, we had 17,000 people. This is why we play handball, and we really enjoyed this game.”

On his own performance:

“It was like always, of course I can do more, but I feel OK. I had some saves.”

Nikolaj Jacobsen (DEN) – Denmark head coach

On the match:

“The first half we didn’t play really well in defence. We didn’t make any free throws, no contact. Attack I think we played really well in both halves.

“In the second half, Kevin (Møller) was really good and also defence was much better in the second half.”

On the next match, against Portugal:

“We know it’s a really strong opponent. They were fourth last time at the World Championship, so we know for us starts the main round at the next game, we know we are playing against one of the best teams in the world. So it’ll be good for us to show also where we stand in this tournament.”

Rasmus Lauge (DEN) – centre back

On the fun he had in this match:

“Our attack was great in the whole game; in defence, we had a few problems in the first half. But we corrected that in the second half. We defended deeper and blocked more shots, which Kevin (Møller) was obviously pleased about as well.”

On their goalkeepers, Emil Nielsen and Kevin Møller:

“We’re absolutely delighted to have both in the team. Everyone knows how good Emil is, and then came that performance from Kevin — he’s going to be very important in this tournament. He already has a lot of self-confidence, but after this match he has even more.”

On being an experienced player alongside young players:

“It’s great fun to see this development. When I joined the national team, we played in a completely different way. After that, this incredible development began. In recent years, with one exception, we’ve competed for medals at every tournament and played really good handball.”

On the next opponents, Portugal:

“We want to keep Portugal below 30 goals — that would be an excellent starting position to win the match. With the outstanding defence we showed in the second half today, and an outstanding Simon Hald, we have something we can build on for the next games. And it will probably be a very fast match.”





POLAND vs ICELAND 23:31 (10:13)

Jesús González (ESP) – Poland head coach

On the defeat:

“We did good in the first half and we were able to defend quite well with our defence 5-1. In attack we were a little organised, we knew it's going to be difficult with a team like Iceland. But, once again, we lots a lot of balls and we have a lot of work. We need to improve our attack a lot.

“In the second half when we played seven-against-six, we took risk, and they intercepted a lot of balls and scored without a goalkeeper. It is important to improve this situation because our defence works well, but the problem in this match was our attack.

“When you no able to play to try to get pass them playing one-against-one, it's really difficult. I need to think about playing seven-against-six because in the second half we were not able to understand what we want to play.”

On the decisive moment in the game between the 30th and 40th minutes:

“At the beginning of the second half it was a serious problem. We lost a lot of balls, and that was our problem: when they were ahead by eight or nine goals, it was really difficult. They played very calm and smart. We got nervous, it was impossible to practice any of our plays. We now have to be focused to be on the next match. it is important to beat Italy and try to fight for this victory.”

Arkadiusz Moryto (POL) – right wing

On the defeat against Iceland:

“Similar like against Hungary we played well in the first half, especially in the defence. We were strong but when we started playing little bit nervous and seven-against-six, they scored easy goal.

“After that it was difficult to play against Iceland. They have good players and they know how to play in defence, that's why they scored many easy goal to empty net. After our turnovers, we can't compete against teams like that when you're making turnovers.”

On the start of the second half:

“We talked about don't be so nervous. We have an advantage player and we can score the goals, and then they scored two goals, I think. It can't be at this high level.”

Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL) – head coach

On the second victory at the EHF EURO:

“It was a tough match. We won quite big in the end, but tough start of the game. Like we expected against Poland. With lot of physical and strong players. but, after few minutes we got it going, in defence especially. We are missing too many chances and technical faults also in first half, and then we had a great start to the second half and almost won the game there.”

On what's next for Iceland:

“Try to win the next game. It was our goal to win our group and now we are in a position to do it. We know we are plying really tough game on Tuesday. Now we can relax a bit and try to enjoy it for a couple of hours. Then focus on the next game. We have to take it one game at the time. If we get our game going, we can beat them.”

On Haukur Þrastarson:

“Great performance, especially coming in defence, and also Viggó Kristjánsson. It is important to have players coming from a bench. He played not that much in the first game, but before that game I thought about using other players, but in the end was a good call. He played good today.”

Haukur Þrastarson (ISL) – centre back

On the victory:

“I felt really good. It was good atmosphere. The feeling is like we are playing at home, honestly. So that helps us a lot. So good feeling in general.

“We did well today for 60 minutes. Took some time in the beginning, of course, we're playing against a good team, so took some time. But we kept focus throughout the whole game and did really well.”

On the Icelandic fans:

“It gives us a lot of energy. When it's like this, you it's impossible to not be ready, for the game and in tough moments, and everything, it helps. So we really feel it. We really appreciate it that all these people are here and it's just fantastic support.”

On his role in the team and conversations with the coach:

“It's just about being ready whenever. For everything. You never know what will happen. Every game is different. You can see our first two games, it's completely two different. Different games, two different styles of handball. So it's really simple. You just have to be,, ready for everything in every, every moment.”

Elliði Viðarsson (ISL) – line player

On the key moment in the second half:

“We had a really good moment. We get this two minutes and we go straight up and score. Óðinn Ríkharðsson picks up offensive foul from them. And then you feel like the arena just exploding with all the feelings. It was just extremely loud.

“Then we had an amazing run. We had, I don't know if they scored for 10 minutes or something. That was our feeling, at least in the defence. And then we got a lot of easy goals.”

On what is special about the Icelandic defence:

“A lot of fight. It's a lot of spirit just in the defence. We are ready to fight for each other. If we lose, or we lose one against one, we have always someone helping us. And we are not maybe the strongest physically, but we have a strong spirit and willing to fight.”





NORTH MACEDONIA vs PORTUGAL 29:29 (13:15)

Kiril Lazarov (MKD) – North Macedonia head coach

On the match:

“I want to congratulate to my players, they were excellent today. They deserve, I don’t know what, because we were going against the semi-finalists from the last World Championship, Portugal, and they came here to take the medal, maybe a gold medal. We are very satisfied.

“We lose two important players in the first half, two left wings — we were without left wings 40 minutes or maybe more. Also our best defence player, Nikola Markovski, get a red card.

“I think this was a small miracle for us.”

On the final preliminary round match, against Romania:

“We use a lot of energy today, a lot of emotions, and we have to rest one day to have the same attitude in the next game. Romania’s a very good team, a very hard team, they have a target. Their target was Macedonia, they were not secret.

“I am optimist but knowing our mentality, we have to come down, to sleep a little bit, and to wake up tomorrow and to start with a new day.”

Filip Kuzmanovski (MKD) – centre back

On scoring 15 goals, becoming Player of the Match and taking a point against Portugal:

“I am very happy and very proud of my team, our coaches, our fans and all of whole Macedonia. We were able to trust in our quality.”

On whether they gained a point or lost a point:

“I really don’t know. I’m still in a kind of trance after the match. We’ll have to take a look at it again.”

On the support of their fans:

“They go everywhere, they follow us, they support us wherever we play – in Europe or anywhere in the world. They are outstanding, and all I can say is: thank you very, very much.”

On the next opponents, Romania:

“After the match against Denmark, I said that we needed to stay focused and that we have enough quality in the squad. Now we go into the match against Romania fully focused, even though I don’t know what it will look like if we win. We have to play the same way we did today once again – and then win.”

Paulo Pereira (POR) – Portugal head coach

On the match:

“There’s a moment that we win by five, five goals, and we are not capable of this advantage. That means we lost a little of the rhythm of the game.

“But it’s life. We go to wait until the last moment, we will fight to the last moment like usual.”

On their next opponents, Denmark:

“In all situations playing against Denmark is the most difficult game, ever. It doesn’t matter what happened until then.

“It will be a hard game, so we will prepare this game in the same situation. We will try to score the maximum of the goals, to get something out of the match. We don’t have so big difference with them. Let’s fight and see what happens.”

Victor Iturizza (POR) – line player

On the draw:

“We lost one important point. We did not do a great game today, mainly in the second half our attack did not play good enough. We drew one game which we needed to win. Now we try to beat Denmark to make sure to go to the main round.”

On the Macedonian fighting spirit:

“They fought until the end, their goalkeeper (Martin Tomovski) made some great saves. Today, the difference of both sides was in the goal. We got too many easy goals. We are disappointed as we needed to win this game.”

On the Portuguese attack, which regularly scores more than 30 goals:

“This was our problem today. Our outcome was really smaller than usual. We did not have a good day in attack.”

On their final preliminary round opponents, Denmark:

“We have to try, we have a good team, but we know that Denmark is Denmark. They play an amazing handball. We have to fight for our country and reach our goal.”

Rui Silva (POR) – centre back

On the draw:

"We already knew that since the beginning that North Macedonia would put a lot of difficulties. They make right that. Then, in the beginning of the second half, I think we started really good and then we go a little bit down again. And they had the chance to come back to the game.

“In the end it's really small details that can define this kind of games. We are a little bit disappointed because we wanted to win this game."

On the expectations for the next match, against Denmark:

"It's not easy to describe how difficult can be against them, but it's 60 minutes and we will go in with the same energy and with the same passion to try to get good result. Because it's not the result that we want today, but we still have our chances and we will fight for them with everything that we have."





MONTENEGRO vs FAROE ISLANDS 24:37 (13:19)

Didier Dinart (FRA) – MNE head coach

On the defeat:

“We did not manage to stick to the plan we had offensively and we lacked defensive intensity. Faroe Islands are a very good team and we basically let them play. And at this level of competition, that is just not a possibility.”

On what he said to his players at half-time:

“We tried to tell the players again about what we wanted to do. We asked the players to be more aggressive since we were too passive in the first half. But really, the game was already played at half-time.”

Branko Vujović (MNE) – right back

On the defeat:

“It’s hard, I still don’t know what happened to us. Last game we played really good, tonight, we showed our worst side. We need to learn from this and try to move on for the next game.”

On what he was most disappointed with:

“The most disappointing thing is that we did not fight until the end. That’s what makes me really sad, because we had maybe the chance to come back within four or five goals. In the first half, I think we played good sometimes, but nobody wanted to take responsibilities. That was the main problem.”

Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen (DEN) – Faroe Islands head coach

On the victory:

“We gave a great performance and we played very well. We already played well against Switzerland and today we again did, on both ends of the court. The players played really good in all situations, so I am very happy.”

On what he said to his players at half-time:

“I told them that we had to be focus in each situation. We needed to take a victory as big as we could. If we could beat Montenegro by 13 goals, Switzerland can also do that so we are not secure yet, regarding the qualification. But we tried to push as hard as we could and I am now very happy with our performance.”

Pauli Jacobsen (FAR) – goalkeeper

On his feelings after the victory:

“It’s amazing, unbelievable, especially in front of so many people, we can call that our home ground. We knew that the victory was important for us and we are very happy with the result.”

On remaining focused when the Faroe Islands were ahead by seven at the break:

“That is something we talked about before the game, that if we would get into this situation, either losing or winning we had to have in mind that all the goals count. We were concentrated the whole time because every goal was important.”

Hákun av Teigum (FAR) — right wing

On the meaning of the historic win:

“I think everyone else in the arena present can see how much it means to us. Also to the fans.

“It doesn’t get much better than this.”

On what can be expected next from the Faroe Islands:

“I think we have to calm a little down. Right now, we have the feeling that we can fly, but in two days we meet our strongest opponent in the group, Slovenia, and the group is still wide open. We can advance, Slovenia and also Switzerland.”

Teis Horn (FAR) — line player

On the key to the win:

“The key were our defence. We were well prepared. We knew what they were going to come with and we stood together as the team we are. And it’s just amazing playing handball with all my friends and to win a game at the championship — that’s nice.”

On Montenegro focusing defence on the back court and how that opened space elsewhere:

“We have two incredible players, Óli (Mittún) and Elias (á Skipagøtu). They create a lot of space for all of them around them. We have a world-class wing in Hákun (av Teigum) and Leivur (Mortensen) also, so when we get the chance, we have to score. They create a lot of chances, Elias and Óli, so it’s nice to play on the same team as them.”

On the meaning of the historic win:

“I think if you watched the match, you could see it all around us — not only for us, but the fans also. So it’s fantastic.”

