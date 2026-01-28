HERNING/MALMÖ – Comments from players and coaches after matches in Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round groups I and II on Wednesday.

CROATIA vs HUNGARY 27:25 (13:15)

Mario Šoštarić (CRO) – right wing

On the match:

“A lot of emotions again. They started seven against six, which is really hard to defend. They wanted to take these two points, they wanted to end our dreams .

“We knew in the half-time that step by step we’d come back, because we want. We were on the edge of reaching semi-finals and they had nothing to lose, so it was easier for them to play these kinds of games. But we knew that when momentum would come to our side we would take over. A few enormous saves from goalkeeper (Dominik Kuzmanović), a few more goals, and that was it.

“In the end it was chaotic. We took the better way, and we are in the semis. We are really happy.”

On the end of the match:

“First of all what David Mandić did before, he made a foul in attack, he put his body where nobody would put his head, maybe, he made a foul in attack and by that he got the chance to score the goal. I think he was the decisive man in the last moments.”

SLOVENIA vs ICELAND 31:39 (16:18)

Uroš Zorman (SLO) – head coach

On what decided the game for Iceland today:

“First half, when we should take lead, because we played, first 10-15 minutes we were a little bit nervous and then we entering the game, but we had 10 technical faults, and they had zero, so here’s different. We were just losing by two goals, and then the second half the same, and in the beginning we enter good, we were in the game, but, again, we had the ball to equalise, we made mistakes.

“And Iceland, of course, with this experience… In the end, congratulations to Iceland, they were better and we had less energy and then today we missed rotation, but this is my job. Iceland was in the second half better, they won and they go to semi-finals, good luck to them.

“And in the end I can just say that I am proud of my team, we made one really great tournament, it was bad luck that some virus entering the team two-three days ago, and these last games which we had for the semi-final we were not 100 per cent healthy.

“Through this tournament we lose so many energy. If somebody tell me before the tournament that we would be in the position to play last two games for the semi-final I would say ‘don’t make a joke’. But the players deserve this, they play really good, I think that they play modern handball, good defence and quick attack, so I am proud.”

On how this experience serves the team for the future:

“We have six debutants on this tournament and you know, when they come on the court, even if they played already in the clubs, or they played these European competitiona, they have eyes like this. They go one-two times up-and-down and the nerves take all energy. But, of course, for me, the coach, it’s one great experience, good experience, and we also know a little bit more the number on the list of the players for the future.

“Before the tournament I always said ‘always something happens with a reason’, so also these things happen, with these injuries. Also less is more in the end, and we showed this in the tournament. So I’m also happy about that, that we showed we can, we did it, and to be between the eight teams in Europe with so many problems and with this team, it’s one great result.”

Miljan Vujović (SLO) – goalkeeper

On what decided the game for Iceland today:

“I think we was close for first half, and then in second half maybe we lost a bit of energy. It was not so real, like all this championship, but you must know we played yesterday at 18:00 o’clock, and also we had 24 hours to recover, but this is championship. For everybody it’s the same. But we can be proud also for what we made until now and keep going. I am very proud of my team, my teammates, staff.”

On what he takes from the championship as a whole:

“Before the championship, everybody said we lose 10 players from the first team and this should be dissapointing. But we was together for the first day of preparations, maybe we didn’t play very good in the preparation games, but we showed character, we showed that we can, and this is very, very nice for the future, of course. And also I must be real, maybe for now this is our maximum, but we have experience for the next championship and I hope we’ll be next time much, much better.”

Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL) – head coach

On reaching the semi-finals:

“I’m just unbelievably happy, of course. I’m proud of the guys, of the team. It’s, of course, a huge moment for us, not often that we are in the semis, so just a big compliment on all the players and the team and the fans. It was a great game.”

On what decided the win over Slovenia:

“It’s difficult to say. We had really off days, especially in the defence yesterday and we were really unhappy with it. I think we found a little bit the way we play, especially in the defence, although their were scoring goals a lot from seven metres and so on, but it was closer to what Iceland shoot looks, but mostly maybe the character of the players today was amazing.”

On what he takes from the main round:

“I think it makes us stronger, we had a lot of emotions during this main round, we were up and down but we fought back and, of course, we got a little help from Hungary yesterday, but we took it, so I think this will make us a stronger and better team.”

Ómar Ingi Magnússon (ISL) – right back

On what decided the win for Iceland today:

“I thought we were actually pretty good in all faces of the game, defence and in offence, and also in position. We had a good feeling after the first half, but the scoreboard was only two goals (difference). But we had a really good feeling because we felt like we had good answers for their tactics, and we managed to get better in the second half.”

On making it to the semi-final:

“Of course, it’s a big step for the team. We are really happy about it and, like you said, in a long time, so it feels really good. But we have one more thing, so we still need to be focused going on.”

SPAIN vs PORTUGAL 27:35 (12:16)

Jordi Ribera (ESP) – Spain head coach

On the match:

“My team did not start the match. It’s very difficult after (conceding) three, four, five goals to recover. More mistakes, and lost balls in the first half; it’s not possible to have continuation in the movement of the ball.

“Today is not a very good day, it’s very sad.”

Alex Dujshebaev (ESP) – right back

On the match:

“I think we were not focused, for sure. For me it’s our worst game in the whole tournament. We were happy before the game, we managed to make a great tournament, but today really was our worst performance.

“We have to improve, and we have to be critical with ourselves because we couldn’t play in this kind of style. Especially in the beginning, we cannot go out like this today.”

On the tournament as a whole:

“If you asked me just one day ago I would have told you that I’m proud of the team, like they performed during the whole tournament, how they fight against every team. Maybe you can win, you can lose, it’s sometimes that tight especially at the end of the games.

“I hope the young guys, the future of the Spanish team, can help us as fast as possible. I think they are making a lot of steps forward.”

Ian Tarrafeta (ESP) – centre back

On the defeat:

“Nothing really worked for us today, either on offence or the defence. This was really not the ending we hoped for. Of course, we did not have much to play, but it’s always better to finish with a win, and we did not manage to. We told ourselves at the break that we had to give everything until the end, but I could feel that we were all a bit empty.”

On their defence not being as effective as it was against France:

“We tried everything, 1-5, 0-6, but they found solutions for everything. I guess it was really just one of those days where whatever must work doesn’t. In the second half, I thought we were better and then they found solutions with their seven against six offence. And offensively, we missed too many things and lost too many balls to expect a better result.”

On what Spain will take from the EURO:

“We gave some fantastic performances, against France, for example. But I guess luck was not on our side, like against Germany and Norway. If we had had three points more before this last game, then we would have had something to play for today. I guess that this is encouraging, somehow, because at some points, we were able to play well. We just have to learn how to play at this level, but for longer.”

Paulo Pereira (POR) – Portugal head coach

On the win:

“Spain is always Spain, they know how to play handball. They have very good ideas in defence and in attack. This is dynamic, everybody work and everybody try to find solutions to perform.

“Today in the plan of the game it was great for us. Everything was in time, and we play really correctly. I’m happy because everybody work at the final, everybody work a lot.

“In the past year me and Jordi (Ribera) are always the first guys in breakfast. Now we are in different hotels, but I know he is first there, I am first here in my hotel, so we work a lot. But someone must lose, someone must win. Today it was Portugal.”

On the future of the team:

“We are growing up. This team is under construction. We have some young players, step by step we continue our process, and I hope we can continue with victories.”

António Areia (POR) – right wing

On the victory:

“We said we wanted to give ourselves all of the chances to win and to go to the 5/6 placement game. And I think we took that game by the right end, like we really played well, on both sides of the court. It was a really good game from us, against a very tough team of Spain, who had just beat France. I am really proud of what we were able to do, despite being tired and already eliminated.”

On the importance of playing the 5/6 game for Portugal:

“Because if we do, we could reach the best ranking in the tournament ever. Even without that, it’s always good to leave the court feeling that you have given everything. We played to our maximum and even if we don’t qualify for the game on Friday, we can be proud of what we did today.”

On how they will spend the next hours:

“We will watch the Germany game, for sure, and hope that Germany win so we can finish third. We will watch that game, of course, and then the Denmark one as well. But whatever happens, I am happy because we now have no regrets. Everything is out of our hands, we have done our job.”

Salvador Salvador (POR) – left back

On the game and Spain changing the defence:

“I think we did a really, really good match. We entered really good in our defence, (Diogo) Valério helped us a lot. I think the defence was really good on the beginning. After, we put the game by two, three, four and we managed the lead.

“On our attack we was really efficient, we scored a lot of goals and at half-time we was winning by four. About the defence, I think it’s normal, because they lost (Abel) Serdio for this game, it’s normal that they change a little bit and they defend good 5-1 against France. So it’s normal that they changed the defence.

“In the second half I think we did an amazing job again, they put the defence by two, and after we keep our defence with a lot of aggressivity, and Capdeville entered good good with two-three saves, important saves for us, and when we need to calm down again we put the seven-against-six and it was good for us.”

On the lessons they are taking from the main round:

“I think we tried to do our job, we came to the main round with two amazing points, but I think we feel a little bit exhausted, it was a little bit tiring in the game against Germany and it was a really hard game for us and our mindsets, we lost in the last minutes. In the game against France we enter a little bit with the incorrect attitude and mentality. In the two last games we tried to correct this, we tried to be better, to do other things and I think we did an amazing job.”

