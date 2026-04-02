Pressure — shaped by interpretation

Awareness is a key element of dealing with pressure. One part of that is an awareness that perception of a situation can have a significant impact on how much pressure we associate with it. Coming to learn just how powerful perception is — how self-constructed it can be and that it is not necessarily reflective of reality — is crucial in understanding when it is worth feeling pressure and when not.

Asked about how she would raise the topic to someone who does not yet understand that their own perception is just that, Jelicic says: “What I often say to athletes is: the pressure you feel is real, but it doesn’t come only from the situation — it comes from how you interpret it.

“Two players can step into the same game, with the same stakes, and experience it completely differently. One feels excited and ready, the other feels overwhelmed. The difference is not the game — it’s the meaning they attach to it.

“For someone who has never thought about this before, it is important not to challenge their experience directly, meaning, not to try to ‘convince’ them. Instead, I would invite them to reflect a little. For example, have they ever handled a similar situation better in the past? Or, do you know someone who reacts differently in the same/similar moment? These small reflections help people realise that their perception is not the only possible reality.