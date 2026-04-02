“Every experienced athlete you look up to has felt pressure”
“Every experienced athlete you look up to has felt pressure, doubt, and uncertainty at some point — and many still do. The difference is that over time, they learn how to understand it and work with it,” says psychologist Bojana Jelicic.
With the Her Playground platform currently focusing on mental health, we spoke to Jelicic about a specific area of mental health that is a common experience among athletes and also more broadly: Dealing with pressure. Jelicic has almost 20 years’ experience in elite sports psychology and is well-known in handball circles for her work with national teams such as the Serbia women, and as an expert working with both the EHF and IHF.
Pressure is imagined or ‘in your head,’ but that it is shaped by interpretation. You play an active role in creating it. And if you are part of creating it, you can also learn how to regulate it.
Pressure often builds when we focus too much on outcomes — results, expectations, what others think, what is at stake. The challenge is that these things are never fully in our control.