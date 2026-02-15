Metz clinch quarter-finals spot, Odense beat Ikast to shake up Group B

Metz clinch quarter-finals spot, Odense beat Ikast to shake up Group B

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
15 February 2026, 18:20

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase penultimate round concluded on Sunday. In Group A, Metz Handball confirmed their quarter-final place after beating BV Borussia Dortmund, Storhamar kept their play-off hopes alive by overcoming OTP Group Budućnost, and Gloria Bistrița secured fourth place. With one round to go, the race in Group B remains wide open, with five teams separated by just four points after Odense Håndbold climbed to second place with a strong second-half performance against Ikast.

 • Metz extended their winning streak to four after beating BVB for the third time - it also marked their fourth consecutive qualification for the quarter-finals from the group phase and their 10th top-eight finish overall

 • Anniken Obaidli with seven goals and Eli Marie Raasok with 45 per cent save efficiency led Storhamar to a win over Budućnost, keeping their play-off hopes alive as they battle BV Borussia Dortmund for the final spot

 • The win in Montenegro also marked the end of Storhamar’s eight-game losing run

 • Gloria Bistrița survived a late DVSC push and, with eight goals from Danila So Delgado, celebrated a narrow win that secured fourth place in Group A ahead of the last round

 • Odense ended Ikast’s three-game winning streak by beating them for the second time this season - the competition’s best attack saw 10 of their 12 outfield players score at least once

 • With the win, Odense moved into second place in Group B on 19 points, while Ikast sit fifth on 16, with the top five teams still within four points ahead of the last round and no quarter-final spot secured yet

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

BV BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER) VS METZ HANDBALL (FRA) 24:33 (12:15)

H2H: 0-0-3

Top scorers: Kelly Vollebregt 6/9 (BV Borussia Dortmund); Léna Grandveau 8/10 (Metz Handball)

Metz opened the game in convincing fashion, first building a four-goal lead and then stretching it to five with Léna Grandveau leading the charge. It looked as if the game was going their way, but BVB used the open space midway through the first half, as Metz had a few misses, and the hosts narrowed the gap to one (11:12) with Kelly Vollebregt stepping up. However, the French side steadied themselves towards the end of the half and went into the break with a three-goal advantage. The home side did not let go easily, catching up with Metz again in the 41st minute, but lacked strength in the closing stages. From the 48th minute until the final whistle, BVB netted only three times, while Metz spurred a series of goal runs to seal a 33:24 win and celebrate a quarter-final spot with the travelling fans in Germany.

 

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 At 18.40.38
Our energy was good. But in the last ten minutes, we made a few easy turnovers, and Metz capitalised on them. In the end, though, the margin was far too big.
Kelly Vollebregt
Right wing, BV Borussia Dortmund
Screenshot 2026 02 15 At 18.39.46
It was a tough match, but we knew almost everything — not only about the team but also about the possibilities for Dortmund. We knew that if they did not win a match, it would depend on Storhamar. So we were ready for it. But we also wanted to qualify for the quarter-finals, so we wanted to win. We started well in the match, but then they came back, and when it was 21:21, we were not so sure that we would win. But we came back stronger in the last ten minutes.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball

OTP GROUP BUDUĆNOST (MNE) VS STORHAMAR HANDBALL ELITE (NOR) 22:26 (10:16)

H2H: 3-0-3

Top scorers: Nikolina Marković 5/8 (OTP Group Budućnost); Anniken Obaidli 7/13 (Storhamar Handball Elite)

Storhamar knew a win would secure them a play-off spot and stepped up a gear from the very first minute. A 5:0 run by the 15th minute made their intentions clear, while Eli Marie Raasok stood at 50 per cent save efficiency in the first half to underline it. Budućnost had a brief shining moment in the second half, narrowing the gap to 17:21 when Armelle Attingré joined the goalkeeping party. However, the Norwegian side proved too strong, and despite arriving in Montenegro with just 12 players, they fended off every home-team attempt. The closest Budućnost came was in the 53rd minute, when Ivana Godec scored for 20:23, her fourth of the day, but Storhamar stood tall in the closing moments.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 At 19.03.18
A well-deserved victory for Storhamar. I wish them success in the final round as well, as this was a do-or-die match for them in terms of advancing to the next stage.

We lost the game in the first half. Even before the match, I said that if we kept the number of technical errors below ten, we would be close. We made twelve in total, but ten of them came in the first half, which allowed the gap to grow.

When the difference reached six goals in their favor, this young, inexperienced, tired team, without rotation, tried to come back and managed to close the gap. However, whenever we came close to reducing the deficit to two goals, fatigue caused us to miss clear chances.

In the second half, we made only two technical errors. Had that been the case in the first half as well, I believe we would be celebrating today. We were tense, and the worst part is that the technical errors were unforced and directly led to goals conceded, leaving us no chance to recover defensively.
Zoran Abramovic
Head coach, OTP Group Buducnost
Screenshot 2026 02 15 At 19.01.58
Yeah, of course we are happy. We take this victory for next week and we need to win also the game next weekend and we are still in the Champions League. We want to do it
Veronika Kafka Mala
Left wing, Storhamar Handball Elite

GLORIA BISTRIȚA (ROU) VS DVSC SCHAEFFLER (HUN) 32:31 (17:17)

H2H: 2-0-0

Top scorers: Danila So Delgado 8/10 (Gloria Bistrița); Alicia Toublanc 6/11, Konszuéla Hámori 6/9, Jovana Jovović 6/8 (DVSC Schaeffler)

Both teams had already secured their play-off spots ahead of this round but were still fighting for their positions. Gloria knew that a win or a draw would seal fourth place but could not make a decisive break by half-time. The home side did turn things around after trailing 3:5, taking a 10:7 lead, but Alicia Toublanc and Mirtill Petrus gave DVSC new impetus to level the game.

DVSC stayed close after the break, but a direct red card to left back Ines Ivancok-Soltic, combined with a stronger defensive approach from Gloria, saw them lose momentum, though they kept fighting. Gloria built a three-goal lead and looked set for a comfortable finish, but DVSC surged again, closing to 31:31 and even having two chances to take the lead. However, Alicia Toublanc missed twice — from the penalty spot and on a fast break — and with 20 seconds left in the final attack, Gloria kept their composure and secured the win.


This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 At 18.56.40
It was a really high-level game. Both teams could have won. In defence, the team fought for 60 minutes, but I think DVSC have a high-quality team and we had to work very, very hard. I think this result secured fourth place for us, and I want to congratulate my players on this win and on our position in the EHF Champions League so far.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
Screenshot 2026 02 15 At 18.58.16
Congratulations to Bistrita, it was nice to play here, always good to play in front of this fans. We know our mistakes and weak points, we know where we need to improve. It s always sad when you lose but it was really nice to play here.
Jovana Jovovic
Left back, DVSC Schaeffler

GROUP B

IKAST HÅNDBOLD (DEN) VS ODENSE HÅNDBOLD (DEN) 30:33 (16:14)

H2H: 0-0-2

Top scorers: Julie Scaglione 9/15 (Ikast Håndbold); Helene Fauske 5/12, Elma Halilcevic 5/6 (Odense Håndbold)

The all-Danish duel delivered a tight battle in an already tight Group B. Compared to the reverse fixture, when Odense led by five at the break, this time Ikast took control through Julie Scaglione and goalkeeper Filippa Idéhn, as Odense never held a lead in the first half. They did level on several occasions, but couldn't find the right momentum to take over. That came in the opening minutes of the second half, as Odense opened with a 3:0 run to go 17:16 up.

However, the real turning point came in the final 15 minutes, when Odense used a 6:0 unanswered run, powered by Althea Reinhardt's superb goalkeeping performance, to set a 29:23 lead. That gap proved too much to close in the remaining time, even though Ikast gave their best and, through their top scorer Julie Scaglione and Emma Lindqvist, narrowed it to 30:33 by the final whistle.


This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 At 18.51.31
We’re disappointed because we felt that we had a good grip on the match. I’d like to praise the team for the aggressiveness and intensity we showed in the first half. We came out poorly in the second half and should have switched to an offensive defence earlier, because that put them under pressure, but our attack just didn’t work in the second half.
Claus Leth Mogensen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold
Screenshot 2026 02 15 At 18.50.50
A tough game, obviously, but we are very happy with the win in the end. We didn’t perform well enough in defence in the first half, and we missed too many chances as well. In the second half, we stepped up and showed that we deserved the win.
Thale Rushfeldt Deila
Lef back, Odense Håndbold
260215 BVB Metz 104
Wolfgang Stummbillig
260215 BVB Metz 055
Wolfgang Stummbillig
Ehf 211
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
IMGL5197
HAMISTOLEN.DK
IMGL5202 (1)
HAMISTOLEN.DK
Ehf 126
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
Img 60
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
Img 102
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
20260214 Team Esbjerg Györi Audi ETO KC 9 Mørk1
Previous Article Esbjerg enjoy historic MOTW win over Györ; Podravka secure play-off spot
SLK60397A
Next Article European Cup Men returns with a roller-coaster weekend

Latest news

More News