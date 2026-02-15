Metz clinch quarter-finals spot, Odense beat Ikast to shake up Group B

GLORIA BISTRIȚA (ROU) VS DVSC SCHAEFFLER (HUN) 32:31 (17:17)



H2H: 2-0-0



Top scorers: Danila So Delgado 8/10 (Gloria Bistrița); Alicia Toublanc 6/11, Konszuéla Hámori 6/9, Jovana Jovović 6/8 (DVSC Schaeffler)

Both teams had already secured their play-off spots ahead of this round but were still fighting for their positions. Gloria knew that a win or a draw would seal fourth place but could not make a decisive break by half-time. The home side did turn things around after trailing 3:5, taking a 10:7 lead, but Alicia Toublanc and Mirtill Petrus gave DVSC new impetus to level the game.

DVSC stayed close after the break, but a direct red card to left back Ines Ivancok-Soltic, combined with a stronger defensive approach from Gloria, saw them lose momentum, though they kept fighting. Gloria built a three-goal lead and looked set for a comfortable finish, but DVSC surged again, closing to 31:31 and even having two chances to take the lead. However, Alicia Toublanc missed twice — from the penalty spot and on a fast break — and with 20 seconds left in the final attack, Gloria kept their composure and secured the win.



