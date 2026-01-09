Suzanne Wajoka is a left wing who has suddenly started to fly high. 2025 was her breakthrough year. She earned a transfer from ESBF Besançon to Metz Handball; made her debut in the French national team as the first-ever player from New Caledonia to do so; competed in the EHF Champions League Women for the first time; and won bronze at the IHF Women’s World Championship.

“This year has been one of the best of my career so far,” Wajoka tells eurohandball.com.

“It is true that when I started with Metz, it was a bit complicated, especially when I discovered the level of the Champions League. But as time went on, I was able to adapt and improve, and I think that was evident at the World Championship.”