Suzanne Wajoka: “I am staying true to myself”
Coming off a strong first half of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase with Metz Handball and an impressive IHF World Championship with France, left wing Suzanne Wajoka aims for another highlight when her club host Györi Audi ETO KC on Saturday in the first Match of the Week in 2026. Grown up in New Caledonia and now enjoying the breakthrough season of her career, Wajoka stays grounded: “For me, this is just the beginning.”
I'm back in Metz, staying true to myself and continuing to work hard to improve and finish this great season with the team. For me, this year, we can go all the way to the EHF FINAL4 with this team. We have all the weapons and resources we need to win the cup. It is up to us to keep working towards that goal.