Metz knock down Buducnost to regain the top spot

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 29:23 (13:9)

Metz were the first side to gain a more significant lead - a 3-0 goal run saw Metz in front by two with a nice goal by Chloé Valentini after a turnover

Buducnost did not let go easy, fighting hard in the attack, but Metz's goalkeeper Hatadou Sako had a good outing with six saves at 43% efficiency which left Buducnost goalless for five minutes

head coach Bojana Popovic tried to change the course of the match by substituting some players and using two time-outs, but nothing worked for Buducnost to narrow the gap

Matea Pletikosic led Buducnost with seven goals and five assists, helping them to reduce the deficit

Chloé Valentini was Metz's top scorer with six goals, and only three out of 14 players did not score against Buducnost

Metz remains unbeaten

The French champions extended their positive streak and remained as a group leader three rounds before the end of the group phase. Metz are well on their way to having their best group phase season since the introduction of an eight-club group system. In the 2020/21 season, Metz qualified directly for the quarter-finals as a second-ranked club after 10 wins and four defeats in the group. Last season, they had to win their way to EHF FINAL4 through the play-offs. By winning over Buducnost 29:23, Emmanuel Mayonnade's team now have eight wins, one draw and one defeat with three more games to play.