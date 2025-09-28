Metz stay flawless; Esbjerg and Dortmund celebrate first wins

Metz stay flawless; Esbjerg and Dortmund celebrate first wins

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
28 September 2025, 18:25

Sunday's schedule brought more excitement in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 round 3, with action unfolding across both groups.

In group A, BV Borussia Dortmund celebrated their first win of the season in a tense clash against DVSC Schaeffler, while Team Esbjerg also broke their winless streak, delivering a far more convincing performance against Storhamar Handball Elite. Gloria Bistrita pushed Metz Handball hard, but ultimately suffered their first defeat, as the French champions extended their winning streak. In group B, Ikast Håndbold held off Krim Otp Group Mercator to maintain their perfect home record.

  • Borussia Dortmund claimed their long-awaited win — and their first EHF Champions League victory since January 2022 — in a dramatic fashion, edging DVSC in the final minutes of their first encounter in the premium club competition after a series of momentum shifts
  • Krim faltered once again, suffering their third straight defeat of the season with a loss against Ikast — the last time they opened a campaign with three losses in a row was back in 2015/16
  • both winning sides, Ikast and BVB, had an excellent day between the posts — Amalie Milling recorded 17 saves at 40.48 per cent for Ikast, while Sarah Wachter stopped 16 shots at 39 per cent for BVB
  • Team Esbjerg claimed their maiden points of the season, as EHF Excellence Awards 2025 MVP Henny Reistad netted nine goals and added five assists in the victory against Storhamar
  • Metz Handball joined Györi Audi ETO KC and Brest Bretagne Handball among the still unbeaten sides, inflicting Gloria's first defeat of the season despite a spirited performance from the Romanian hosts

GROUP A

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 28:26 (17:17)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Alina Grijseels 9/10 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Océane Sercien-Ugolin 6/12 (DVSC Schaeffler)

The home team finally welcomed their first win of the season and left DVSC with a second straight defeat. BVB made a strong start, racing to a 2:0 lead and staying in front for most of the opening 15 minutes. DVSC kept the pressure high and levelled at 9:9 in the 17th minute, thanks to a balanced team effort. Defensive struggles prevented them from going ahead, while Sarah Wachter produced a few saves at the other end, and the sides went into half-time all square.

The teams remained deadlocked deep into the second half, with neither side able to pull away until the 50th minute. Boosted by more crucial stops from Sarah Wachter, BVB produced a 3:0 run to take control and put the pressure on DVSC. In an exciting finish, the hosts capitalised on Jovana Jovovic’s red card and a seven-metre shot to seal their maiden victory of the campaign.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

250928 BVB DVSC Schaeffler 0067
We started well, but then after 10 or 15 minutes we struggled, especially in attack, we were too hasty and conceded easy goals. Things were much better in the second half. To bring some calm to the attack, I quickly took two timeouts in a row. The defence was more stable, as you can see from the fact that we only conceded nine goals. Goalkeeper Sarah Wachter certainly played a major part in that.
Henk Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund
DER09912
It’s frustrating that we lost, because we had our chances, but we didn’t take them. We had prepared for Borussia’s style of play, but this only showed in parts of the match. We made too many technical mistakes and missed many opportunities, and that simply isn’t acceptable in the Champions League.
Míra Vámos
Left wing, DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 24:31 (11:14)

H2H: 0-0-3
Top scorers: Asuka Fujita 6/12 (Gloria Bistrita), Sarah Bouktit 7/8 (Metz Handball)

Metz had a blistering start, racing to a 5:0 lead with Johanna Bundsen standing out between the posts — she also finished the match with 13 saves. Gloria soon recovered from the early shock and, spurred on by their home crowd and led by Asuka Fujita, closed the gap to 8:6. Metz looked to extend their advantage as their defence grew more aggressive, fuelling quick attacks, but missed chances and key saves from Renata De Arruda kept the game tight by half-time.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, who recorded 16 saves overall, continued her outstanding performance in the second half, keeping Gloria in the game and helping them narrow the gap to 21:20 by the 48th minute. However, the Romanian side burned out in the closing stages, failing to score between the 55th and 59th minutes, which allowed Metz to pull away and seal a 31:24 victory to keep their winning streak.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

178A6705
Congratulations to Metz for the victory. Our efficiency was not at the level we needed today. Obviously, it’s not a happy moment for us — we lost some important points — but I don’t think the score truly reflects the value of our team. We had opportunities to turn the game around, but we couldn’t break through. Still, we gave it our best.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
178A7152
It was difficult in defence and we made a few mistakes, with some moments where our level dropped — but we managed to overcome them. I’m impressed with my team, it was exactly the type of game we wanted to play. It was not easy against this new Gloria team. Compared to last year, we faced a more competitive and more mobile squad. Gloria have a good team this season, with a good coach.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 30:24 (17:14)

H2H: 4-1-0
Top scorers: Henny Reistad 9/13 (Team Esbjerg), Sanne Løkka Hagen 5/8 (Storhamar Handball Elite)

The Scandinavian encounter saw Esbjerg in control for most of the match, yet Storhamar showed great resilience. The Danish side, eager to claim their first points of the season, made a promising start with excellent play from Tabea Schmid and Henny Reistad. Storhamar kept fighting back and reduced the gap to just one goal (12:11) midway through the first half, keeping the game alive. In the closing stages, Esbjerg spurred a short goal run to restore a three-goal lead at the break.

The second half brought fewer goals and several scoreless periods, while Storhamar tried to surprise with an extra attacking player. However, the hosts remained composed and confident, keeping the connection of the back court line and line player almost perfect, never dropping the lead and ultimately sealing a well-deserved 30:24 victory.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250928 Team Esbjerg Storhamar Handball Elite 7 Schmid2 (1)
We had a good intensity in the match. Especially in the second half, where we challegened them a bit more, also when they played with seven players in offence. We made them insecure, but we could also have scored a bit more today.
Tabea Schmid
Line player, Team Esbjerg
20250928 Team Esbjerg Storhamar Handball Elite Coach Gabrielsen1
We had a very good performance against a team in which many of the players can play in the World Championship final in December, and we had a great attitude in everything we did. Team Esbjerg have, in my opinion, the best offence in the entire tournament, and we managed to keep them to 30 goals, so I am pleased with our performance.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
250928 BVB DVSC Schaeffler 0028
Wolfgang Stummbillig
250928 BVB DVSC Schaeffler 0055
Wolfgang Stummbillig
250928 BVB DVSC Schaeffler 0072
Wolfgang Stummbillig
250928 BVB DVSC Schaeffler 0031
Wolfgang Stummbillig
250928 BVB DVSC Schaeffler 0043
Wolfgang Stummbillig
20250928 Team Esbjerg Storhamar Handball Elite Møller1
Niels Husted
20250928 Team Esbjerg Storhamar Handball Elite 7 Schmid1
Niels Husted
20250928 Team Esbjerg Storhamar Handball Elite 29 Dekker
Niels Husted
20250928 Team Esbjerg Storhamar Handball Elite 7 Schmid2
Niels Husted

GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) 27:25 (12:8)

H2H: 6-1-4
Top scorers: Stine Skogrand 5/7 (Ikast Håndbold), Ana Abina 6/12 (Krim Otp Group Mercator)

Ikast took their second win of the season with their sixth victory over the Slovenian side and remained unbeaten at home. Both defences set the tone early, with Amalie Milling and Maja Vojnovic starring between the posts — and both had 55 per cent save efficiency midway through the first half. After 10 minutes, it was only 3:2 for Krim as neither side could break through. The visitors briefly held a slender two-goal advantage, but Ikast kept closing the gap. In the final minutes of the half, the hosts capitalised on Krim's errors, turned the tide and stretched the score out to 12:8 at the break.

Krim’s poor run extended into the second half as the Danish side built up a six-goal lead, which ultimately proved decisive. Despite the visitors narrowing the gap in the closing stages with the help of Sofie Bardrum and Ana Abina, the Danish side held firm to seal a hard-fought 27:25 victory.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMGL8830
In the first half we had a strong defence, and we were ready for their things and we felt in control, but we became too passive in the second half. This means that they came back into the game, we accepted too much from their star players and did not manage to finish the game properly in terms of attack. A game that teased us a little, but we defended our home field.
Søren Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold
IMGL7530
We fought the last two Champions League matches with spirit and attitude, but today we can leave with the feeling that we can be in if we go with this mentality. Ikast were a good team today, but we can take a lot from this day and have a better starting point for the next match.
Sofie Bardrum
Line player, Krim Otp Group Mercator
IMGL7543
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8832
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8837
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL7510
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL7538
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL7516
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL8869
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen
IMGL7522
Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen

Main image © Niels Husted

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 0429 (1)
Previous Article Brest and Györ maintain perfect record; Podravka and Odense share spoils
Zvezda Spono 026
Next Article Lunde's Zvezda dominate in Belgrade; Rapid win in Austria

Latest news

More News