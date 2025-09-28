Borussia Dortmund claimed their long-awaited win — and their first EHF Champions League victory since January 2022 — in a dramatic fashion, edging DVSC in the final minutes of their first encounter in the premium club competition after a series of momentum shifts

Krim faltered once again, suffering their third straight defeat of the season with a loss against Ikast — the last time they opened a campaign with three losses in a row was back in 2015/16

both winning sides, Ikast and BVB, had an excellent day between the posts — Amalie Milling recorded 17 saves at 40.48 per cent for Ikast, while Sarah Wachter stopped 16 shots at 39 per cent for BVB

Team Esbjerg claimed their maiden points of the season, as EHF Excellence Awards 2025 MVP Henny Reistad netted nine goals and added five assists in the victory against Storhamar

Metz Handball joined Györi Audi ETO KC and Brest Bretagne Handball among the still unbeaten sides, inflicting Gloria's first defeat of the season despite a spirited performance from the Romanian hosts

GROUP A

H2H: 1-0-0

Top scorers: Alina Grijseels 9/10 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Océane Sercien-Ugolin 6/12 (DVSC Schaeffler)

The home team finally welcomed their first win of the season and left DVSC with a second straight defeat. BVB made a strong start, racing to a 2:0 lead and staying in front for most of the opening 15 minutes. DVSC kept the pressure high and levelled at 9:9 in the 17th minute, thanks to a balanced team effort. Defensive struggles prevented them from going ahead, while Sarah Wachter produced a few saves at the other end, and the sides went into half-time all square.

The teams remained deadlocked deep into the second half, with neither side able to pull away until the 50th minute. Boosted by more crucial stops from Sarah Wachter, BVB produced a 3:0 run to take control and put the pressure on DVSC. In an exciting finish, the hosts capitalised on Jovana Jovovic’s red card and a seven-metre shot to seal their maiden victory of the campaign.