Metz stun Esbjerg in the MOTW, Ikast win with the buzzer

The long-awaited first round of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 closed on Sunday with four clashes that carried everything from commanding wins to buzzer-beaters. The Match of the Week delivered an intense battle between Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball, but the French side took their revenge and won with the help of a great performance by goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen.

Reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC wasted no time in showing their strength, storming past returnees BV Borussia Dortmund with a 40+ goal outing. Ikast Håndbold marked their comeback to Europe's top flight in the most dramatic fashion — sealing a last-second win over CSM Bucuresti, despite the Romanians' blistering late comeback. DVSC Schaeffler stepped up in the second half and beat OTP Group Buducnost.