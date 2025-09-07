Metz stun Esbjerg in the MOTW, Ikast win with the buzzer

07 September 2025, 19:20

The long-awaited first round of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 closed on Sunday with four clashes that carried everything from commanding wins to buzzer-beaters. The Match of the Week delivered an intense battle between Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball, but the French side took their revenge and won with the help of a great performance by goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen.

Reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC wasted no time in showing their strength, storming past returnees BV Borussia Dortmund with a 40+ goal outing. Ikast Håndbold marked their comeback to Europe's top flight in the most dramatic fashion — sealing a last-second win over CSM Bucuresti, despite the Romanians' blistering late comeback. DVSC Schaeffler stepped up in the second half and beat OTP Group Buducnost.

  • Györi Audi ETO KC opened their campaign passing the 40-goal mark in the win against BV Borussia Dortmund

  • Ikast' head coach Søren Hansen celebrated his own return to the EHF Champions League with a last-gasp victory against CSM Bucuresti
  • Emilie Hegh Arntzen, facing her former club after four years in the Romanian capital, struck the winning goal from the centre with the buzzer

  • the Match of the Week saw Metz Handball's first away win against Team Esbjerg since 22 November 2020 — Petra Vamos and Lucie Granier led the charge with seven and six goals each; Nora Mørk scored eight, six of which from seven-metre line

  • Metz's goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen received Player of the Match award after saving 13 times at 32.50 per cent save efficiency

  • Norwegian centre back Henny Reistad, who continues to recover from a minor injury, and Swiss right wing Mia Emmenegger received their EHF Excellence Awards from the EHF vice-president Henrik La Cour — Reistad for the Women's Team of the Season 2024/25 and the MVP, and Emmenegger for the Best Young Player

  • DVSC Schaeffler celebrated their third EHF Champions League win against Buducnost after winning both previous encounters in the 2023/24 season

 

GROUP A

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 30:43 (15:20)

H2H: 0-0-3

Top scorers: Lois Abbingh 7/10 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Bruna de Paula 7/10 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Dione Housheer 7/11 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

The reigning champions opened their CLW season in a commanding fashion, sealing a comfortable win in Germany after a blistering second half. For the opening 20 minutes, BVB played with spirit, pushing Györ and keeping the contest tight. Their long-awaited return to the elite was soon tested by Hungarian speed. With Csenge Fodor shining in the first half, and Dione Housheer and Bruna de Paula stepping up after the break, Györ's attacking carousel was unstoppable. By the time the duo capped off their seven-goal performances, the game was all but assured. Dortmund, hampered by a woeful 38 per cent attacking efficiency, simply could not keep the pace. Only Lois Abbingh matched the champions, netting seven goals of her own, but her effort was never going to be enough to turn the tide.

 

Screenshot 2025 09 07 At 18.04.40
In the first half we played outstanding at times, making life difficult for Győri. But already in the final minutes you could feel that our power and creativity started to fade a bit, and Győri punished every mistake, finishing quickly. Now we know where we stand in the Champions League. By the end of the group stage we definitely want to reduce the gap to the top. Nevertheless, we delivered a great fight.
Hendrikus Franciscus Groener
Head coach. BV Borussia Dortmund
Screenshot 2025 09 07 At 18.04.17
We scored a lot of goals finding a lot of solutions in that attack. We allowed 30 goals which is maybe a little bit too much, but yeah, it was a little bit back and forth in the beginning, we exchanged goals, but in the last 40 minutes we had really good control. I’m really proud of how we started this Champions League season and I think everyone is leaving this game with a good feeling. It’s nice to start the season this way and now we have a foundation we can build on for the upcoming games.
Kristine Breistol
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC

MOTW: Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 29:30 (15:15)

H2H: 5-1-6

Top scorers: Nora Mørk 8/12 (Team Esbjerg), Petra Vamos 7/8 (Metz Handball)

POTM: Johanna Bundsen (Metz Handball)

Just like their previous encounters, the Match of the Week lived up to the billing. The sides had met in the bronze-medal matches at the last two EHF FINAL4s, with Esbjerg taking both, but this Sunday things have turned in French favour. The first half offered the same intensity, with goalkeepers Anna Kristensen and Johanna Bundsen trading early saves. Nora Mørk, back in the Champions League after giving birth, pushed Esbjerg two ahead from the seven-metre line, but Metz struck back. Lucie Granier's late goal, fuelled by Johanna Bundsen's stops, gave Metz their first lead since 7:8, before the break closed at 15:15.

The tension remained high throughout — in the 40th minute, Esbjerg briefly restored their three-goal lead (21:18), but Emmanuel Mayonnade's time-out shifted the momentum and in only five minutes the French side took the lead. In a back-and-forth battle until the last moments, Bundsen's heroic moves secured Metz's win, despite Esbjerg having a last chance to snatch a draw.

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 24:25 (11:10)

H2H: 1-0-4

Top scorers: Itana Grbic 7/15 (OTP Group Buducnost), Océane Sercien-Ugolin 5/10 (DVSC Schaeffler), Petra Tóvizi 5/6 (DVSC Schaeffler)

Buducnost opened their 31st season in the competition with a narrow defeat after a great 60 minutes fight — their last Champions League win dates back to January 2025. They had a blistering start with a 3:0 run, but Petra Tóvizi ground her way back into the match, scoring four from four to level at 5:5. DVSC even edged ahead 8:6, yet their lack of defensive support let Buducnost crawl back, and the hosts went into half-time narrowly in front at 11:10. While Itana Grbic was pulling ahead for Buducnost, she also was the key player to be stopped by DVSC. On the other side Océane Sercien-Ugolin and Adrianna Placzek stepped up and delivered crucial shots and saves for the end result. Young goalkeeper Andrea Skerovic kept Budućnost close with four saves from six shots after coming in, but the Hungarian side stayed calm under pressure and managed to grab a one-goal win.

 

Screenshot 2025 09 07 At 18.00.53
There is regret because we had the opportunity to win until the very end, despite making many mistakes. I believe Debrecen decided the game in the final minutes. In our last attacks, the lack of experience was evident, but this is all a lesson and we will see where we made mistakes. We also lacked rotation, as we do not have enough back players, but that is no excuse for missing clear chances. What makes me happy is that we fought until the end.
Itana Grbic
Centre back. OTP Group Buducnost
Screenshot 2025 09 07 At 18.00.37
I know most of the players of OTP Group Buducnost, and I told my teammates it will be tough in Podgorica. I expected that this would not be a game that is easy to watch, and that in the end, fighting spirit will be the decisive factor.
Jovana Jovovic
Left back, DVSC Schaeffler

GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 28:27 (17:12)

H2H: 2-0-5

Top scorers: Emilie Hegh Arntzen 7/7 (Ikast Håndbold), Jamina Roberts 7/12 (Ikast Håndbold), Elizabeth Omoregie 7/11 (CSM Bucuresti)

EHF European League Women runners-up opened their return to the Champions League with a dramatic win over CSM. The Danish side had an early momentum, holding the visitors to just one goal in the opening 11 minutes and stretching the gap to 17:12 at half time. By the 32nd minute, the Romanian side were seven behind and seemingly out of contention. However, CSM refused to give up and Evelina Eriksson, who had 38 per cent save efficiency at the end, produced crucial stops to spark a turnaround, while Elizabeth Omoregie led the attack, levelling at 26:26 in the 58th minute. Ikast kept their composure in those moments with only seconds left to save two points. Amalie Milling shone with 37 per cent between the posts, and in the very last play her pinpoint pass found Emilie Hegh Arntzen, who struck against her former club from the centre to seal Ikast's slender win.

 

<

Screenshot 2025 09 07 At 18.06.28
Really nice to win the first game in the Champions League season, and a special experience to do it against your old team, but I'm very happy with the two points. We were able to stay in front throughout the bigger part of it, however in the end they managed to close the gap and make it a tight one which makes the win in the end even better.
Emilie Hegh Arntzen
Left back, Ikast Handbold
Screenshot 2025 09 07 At 18.06.48
We played a bad first half and started the game a bit too late. That's simply something you can't afford in this tournament. Disappointment right now obviously, but there are still many games ahead of us.
Emma Cecilie Uhrskov Friis
Left wing, CSM Bucuresti
