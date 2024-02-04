Metz take control of Group B with MOTW win
The top attack in the EHF Champions League Women, Metz Handball, secured a crucial win, 36:31, against Team Esbjerg, jumping to the first place in Group B, opening a two-point gap ahead of the Danish side.
In another do-or-die clash in this group, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria opened a three-point gap on the sixth place ahead Rapid, with a fantastic 23:20 win against the Romanian side on their home court.
Of course we're not proud of what we've showed out there here today. The second half killed us. I feel like we lost the game in those 1-on-1 situations.
We were running the court well, hurting them in the offensive transition. Of course we're happy about this win!
It was a good match, like a game of chess. I'm not happy with the outcome obviously, I expected a different result, but when you make this many mistakes in the second half it's impossible to win a game. We've got two more games, and we'll do our best to get back up and advance.
This was a great team win! I feel like each and every one of us gave 100% today. The defense was functioning really well, and when the defense is on the required level - this is the outcome you get. In attack we played smart controlling the game until the very end. This was a really crucial match for both teams, and playing in front of these fans is always an experience. I'm really proud of this team and the fact we're bringing two new points back home.
I'm satisfied with the result and the way we played tonight. It wasn't a perfect game but we were able to stay in front the whole time. Important win against one of the best teams. I'm happy and proud.
Metz were a better team tonight. We made a lot of mistakes, and they were simply a better team out there. You have to play much better than we did today to defeat them.