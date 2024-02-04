20240204

Metz take control of Group B with MOTW win

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
04 February 2024, 18:10

The top attack in the EHF Champions League Women, Metz Handball, secured a crucial win, 36:31, against Team Esbjerg, jumping to the first place in Group B, opening a two-point gap ahead of the Danish side.

In another do-or-die clash in this group, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria opened a three-point gap on the sixth place ahead Rapid, with a fantastic 23:20 win against the Romanian side on their home court.

  • DVSC are now on a two-match winning streak on away courts, after failing to secure any win in their first seven away matches in the European premium competition
  • Metz have sealed their ninth consecutive win, only one win shy of their record in the European premium competition and have control of their group
  • left back Emily Bölk was FTC’s top scorer in the match against Rapid, with eight goals, as Rapid conceded their second home loss this season, more than the entire past season
  • Rapid are on their largest-ever losing streak in the competition, five matches in a row, while the Romanian side scored the lowest number of goals in a match, only 20
  • Metz’s line player, Markéta Jerábková, is the new top scorer of the competition after this round, with 76 goals, one more than Metz’s Sarah Bouktit, who scored eight times against Esbjerg

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 27:31 (15:13)

After starting the season with five wins and a single loss, Bietigheim have conceded four losses in the last five matches. Unlike in the previous season, the German champions still sealed a place in the play-offs, but they are out of contention for a quarter-finals berth and are likely to finish either fifth or sixth in this group, as they hold the smallest of leads ahead DVSC, after their home loss, 27:31. The Hungarian side are in the play-offs and they clinched their second away win in a row, making it to 11 points in their return after more than a decade in the European premium competition.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Bbm Cropped
Of course we're not proud of what we've showed out there here today. The second half killed us. I feel like we lost the game in those 1-on-1 situations.

Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, SG BBM Bietigheim
Dvsc Cropped
We were running the court well, hurting them in the offensive transition. Of course we're happy about this win!
Petra Vamos
Centre back, DVSC Schaeffler

GROUP B

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 20:23 (11:16)

Last season’s runners-up, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, were on the brink of elimination after their worst start of the season in a decade, but secured a vital win against Rapid, with an excellent defensive outing, which limited the Romanian side to only 20 goals, their lowest output in their history in the EHF Champions League Women. While the defense stood tall, the attack did just enough to score 23 goals and FTC are now three points ahead with two games left, holding the tiebreaker against Rapid, after the two sides drew in the first leg. On the other hand, Rapid, who reached the quarter-finals last season, have just an outside chance to progress, as they are now on a five-match losing streak, including two losses by a single goal.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Rapid Cropped
It was a good match, like a game of chess. I'm not happy with the outcome obviously, I expected a different result, but when you make this many mistakes in the second half it's impossible to win a game. We've got two more games, and we'll do our best to get back up and advance.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti
Ftc Cropped
This was a great team win! I feel like each and every one of us gave 100% today. The defense was functioning really well, and when the defense is on the required level - this is the outcome you get. In attack we played smart controlling the game until the very end. This was a really crucial match for both teams, and playing in front of these fans is always an experience. I'm really proud of this team and the fact we're bringing two new points back home.

Emily Bölk
Left back, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

MOTW: Metz Handball (FRA) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 36:31 (20:17)

At only 21 years old, line player Sarah Bouktit is swiftly becoming one of the top players in the world. Her eight-goal performance against Team Esbjerg, which brought the “Player of the Match of the Week” award for Bouktit, was just the next in a line of other fantastic performances that are anchoring the best attack in the competition, which scored 411 goals so far. This was a crucial win for Metz - their ninth in a row. They have a two-point lead over Esbjerg, holding the tie-breaker against the Danish side, with the French side close to another quarter-finals berth. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Metz Cropped
I'm satisfied with the result and the way we played tonight. It wasn't a perfect game but we were able to stay in front the whole time. Important win against one of the best teams. I'm happy and proud.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
Esbjerg Cropped
Metz were a better team tonight. We made a lot of mistakes, and they were simply a better team out there. You have to play much better than we did today to defeat them.
Anna Opstrup Kristensen
Goalkeeper, Team Esbjerg
040224 Mwol 0137
Marco Wolf
040224 Mwol 0131
Marco Wolf
20240204 Metz Esbjerg 1376
cedosa
20240204 Metz Esbjerg 1319
cedosa
20240204 Metz Esbjerg 1281
ced
20240204 Metz Esbjerg 1374
cedosa
240204 CS Rapid FTC 222
Sabin Malisevschi
240204 CS Rapid FTC 208
Sabin Malisevschi
20240204 Bietigheim DVSC 2
Previous Article Summary: DSVC beat Bietigheim, Metz take MOTW, CSM defeat Györ
Corentinpingeon DSC 1204
Next Article Gloria claim early quarter-final spot with a win in Nantes

Latest news

More News