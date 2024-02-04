Metz take control of Group B with MOTW win

The top attack in the EHF Champions League Women, Metz Handball, secured a crucial win, 36:31, against Team Esbjerg, jumping to the first place in Group B, opening a two-point gap ahead of the Danish side.

In another do-or-die clash in this group, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria opened a three-point gap on the sixth place ahead Rapid, with a fantastic 23:20 win against the Romanian side on their home court.