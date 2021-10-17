Metz win thanks to Burgaard's last-gasp goal

It was a back-and-forth game in Ljubljana, with the rivals exchanging the lead many times, yet the goal scored by Louise Burgaard four seconds from the buzzer handed Metz Handball a 29:28 win against Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

GROUP B

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 28:29 (17:15)

a string of Hatadou Sako's early saves propelled Metz to a 7:6 lead ten minutes into the game

however, then Krim's goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart managed to score three goals in three minutes, helping her team to turn the tide

the score was level nine times during the second half before Burgaard scored the winner

Metz maintained their perfect record in the competition, as they now have three wins and a game in hand; Krim stay on two points and are sixth-placed in the group

Krim's Oceane Sercien Ugolin collapsed at the end of the game, with both teams quickly forming a circle around her as she was looked after

French players shine on both sides

2020 Olympic champions from France became the leading scorers of both teams, as Meline Nocandy netted eight goals for Metz, and Allison Pineau scored seven times for Krim.

Another French player, Metz's goalkeeper Hatadou Sako, also stood out with her performance, as she recorded 14 saves for a 35 per cent save rate.