Michael Stein: “EHF EUROs and Gerflor products go perfectly together”

The brand has been supplying playing floors since the partnership started with the EHF Champions League in 2006 and for Michael Stein, CEO of Gerflor Germany, being in the stands at the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA was quite emotional.

“Gerflor is a very proud to be a partner with the EHF for almost 20 years now. It’s really exciting to have such a partnership as the EHF competitions, and the EHF EURO in particular, put both handball and our products into the spotlight,” Stein says.

While the EHF EURO benefits from Gerflor’s expertise since 2006, the French brand is also taking advantage of the partnership. As Michael Stein puts it: “EHF EUROs and Gerflor products go perfectly together. Both entities work hand in hand to use every opportunity to strengthen the partnership.”

And while from the stands, it might seem like handball courts have not changed much in the past 20 years, things are actually very different.

“It is like comparing the first flight to the moon to a rocket built in 2023,” says Stein. While the courts are softer for the players, far away from the wooden courts handball used to be played on, they are also more solid and more sustainable. Some of the courts, in fact, can actually be moved around from venue to venue and be used again.

“Everything has improved, every element of the floor is built so the game can be as powerful as it can be. In the past, the floor was good, now it is perfect,” Stein adds.