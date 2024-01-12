20240112

Michael Stein: “EHF EUROs and Gerflor products go perfectly together”

12 January 2024, 09:30

As the world-record breaking opening evening of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 on Wednesday saw handball being launched into another galaxy, the event was also special for Gerflor, the floor supplier of the event.

The brand has been supplying playing floors since the partnership started with the EHF Champions League in 2006 and for Michael Stein, CEO of Gerflor Germany, being in the stands at the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA was quite emotional.

“Gerflor is a very proud to be a partner with the EHF for almost 20 years now. It’s really exciting to have such a partnership as the EHF competitions, and the EHF EURO in particular, put both handball and our products into the spotlight,” Stein says.

While the EHF EURO benefits from Gerflor’s expertise since 2006, the French brand is also taking advantage of the partnership. As Michael Stein puts it: “EHF EUROs and Gerflor products go perfectly together. Both entities work hand in hand to use every opportunity to strengthen the partnership.”

And while from the stands, it might seem like handball courts have not changed much in the past 20 years, things are actually very different.

“It is like comparing the first flight to the moon to a rocket built in 2023,” says Stein. While the courts are softer for the players, far away from the wooden courts handball used to be played on, they are also more solid and more sustainable. Some of the courts, in fact, can actually be moved around from venue to venue and be used again.

“Everything has improved, every element of the floor is built so the game can be as powerful as it can be. In the past, the floor was good, now it is perfect,” Stein adds.

During the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, Gerflor will be providing playing courts in all six venues. And while the logistics around setting up a handball court at the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA were tough, the court itself was quite easy, as Gerflor brought in a couple of technicians in Germany to supervise the set up.

“We have proven over the years that we know our job, but we don’t take anything for granted. Every court is precious to us, especially in these big events, where you can’t afford anything to go wrong. Thankfully, everything went fine,” says Stein.

While handball courts have been much improved in recent years, things might get even better in the future, as Gerflor will still be floor partners for EHF EUROs 2026.

“I can’t look into the crystal ball here, but there are a lot of opportunities in the future,” explains the Gerflor CEO.

“For example, we could see some more advertisements on the floor and also make the game even greater. There is surely room to improve the players’ health as well. Maybe players like Nikola Karabatic, who is now 39, could have been able to play until 45 if he was playing on the floors we will produce in 20 years’ time.”

Photos © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

