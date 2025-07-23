Wiederer presented facts and figures about the top-tier competition, highlighting that clubs from only six countries have won the EHF Champions League since its establishment.

Looking at the numbers presented, how many nations have been represented on the winners’ podium, and how many of them have been represented at the EHF FINAL4 tournaments, he drew a parallel to other sports, where the distribution of chances for mid-ranked clubs to win the title is bigger.

In Wiederer’s opinion, this raises a question.

“What do we want? Do we want to work on a better distribution, not only in participation, but also in chances for winning the titles for more clubs, more nations? Or we cannot manage this because we don’t have the system for it?” he asked.

To provide the basis for answering those questions, he further explained the expansion and the development of the playing system since the introduction of the club competitions in 1993, concluding with the current structure and a clear invitation for a discussion about the future playing systems.

“Any changes to the system have to be market-neutral. This neutrality cannot be only defined with a sheer number of matches, but it is as well defined by production costs, by various other factors and it has to be seen also in respect to the international playing calendar,” said Wiederer before presenting different proposals for the new playing systems, focusing on the top-tier, but targeting also the second and third-tier competitions.