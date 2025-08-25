Michael Wiederer on the future of European women's competitions

The second day of the Women’s Competitions Conference threw off with a presentation on the potential of women’s sport in the future, delivered by Deloitte’s knowledge and insights lead, Jenny Haskel, which was a great introduction to the keynote speech by the EHF President, Michael Wiederer.

The current status of European club competitions, which ideas are on the table and how the development of the game is perceived by the umbrella federation were just some of the topics touched on in the keynote.

Wiederer said the key question was why the EHF thought it was necessary to examine the status of its competitions.

“We need to harmonise between the different interests of the stakeholders and their activities and needs; the clubs also have their interests,” he added.

Wiederer said Europe was a critical part of the international handball world, adding: “Whatever we change, we have to also take care of those competitions run on a national level.”

As with the men’s competitions, Wiederer emphasised that there needed to be more clubs able to compete at the highest levels, with more diversity among winners.