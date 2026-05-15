Will the Spanish dominance continue?

Since the competition was re-named from the EHF Challenge Cup to EHF European Cup Women in 2020/21, at least one Spanish team has always been in the final, including in 2021/22 when Rocasa Gran Canaria beat Costa del Sol Malaga in a national derby. The second leg in Malaga broke a spectator record for women’s handball in Spain with an attendance of 7,183 fans.

Before, Malaga won the trophy in 2021, as Elche did in 2024. In 2023, Guardes were beaten by Turkish side Antalya in the finals; last year, Porriño lost to Iceland’s Valur. Previously, Gran Canaria also won the EHF Challenge Cup in 2016 and 2019, underlining Spanish dominance in this tier of competition in the last 10 years.

Photos © Bursa Büyüksehir BSK, Tamara Alonso SportCoeco