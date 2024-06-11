EURO24M

Miguel Martins: “I don't like to lose, not even at marbles”

11 June 2024, 13:00

Miguel Martins, who represented OTP Bank - Pick Szeged for three years, will take on a new professional challenge next season. But before travelling to Denmark to play for Aalborg Håndbold, the Portuguese athlete will compete in the ebt Finals with Vegetas, “a young and very talented team”.

His huge passion for beach handball came very naturally and very early in his life. “We created a team of friends to play and it was love at first sight. Since then, I play whenever I can, because I love this more spectacular aspect of the game, combining aerials and pirouettes. It is a very beautiful sport and at the same time it helps me keep in shape during the holidays,” stresses Martins.

After such an intense season of indoor handball, where Szeged finished second in the Hungarian Championship and fell just short in the EHF Champions League, beach handball also serves as a lighter continuation of the competition and to "clear the head" a little. But what does it really feel like to combine indoor handball at the highest level with beach handball?

“It’s something I’ve been doing since I was very young”

“Beach handball is usually played in the summer, which complements my sports season during the year. It helps me not to spend so much time inactive during the holidays and to keep in shape. It’s something I’ve been doing since I was very young and it’s been going well,” highlights Miguel.

There is no doubt that beach handball is on a very promising growth path, it is already played almost all over the world and the Portuguese athlete went even further by wanting to make beach handball an Olympic and professional sport.

“I think it’s amazing that beach handball has evolved so much over the years and that there’s room for the possibility to become an Olympic sport. Let’s hope that in the near future it can become another professional and remunerated sport in our country, because the clubs and players are taking this sport more and more seriously,” he says.

In turn, Vegetas are a team full of potential, with a lot of youthful players. Martins is highly competitive and although he wants to have fun throughout the competition, he doesn't like to lose, not even at marbles!

“I want to have as much fun as possible at the ebt Finals with my friends and at the same time win the games, since when I enter a competition I always play to win, I don't like to lose, not even in the marbles! We have a young team, with a lot of talent and I believe we can fight toe-to-toe with any team,” highlights Martins.

“I'm just one more to help the team”

When asked about how far the Vegetas team can aspire, Miguel Martins preferred to remain reserved. “I don't have much experience in these competitions yet to be able to say a specific place, but I believe we can go far and we will fight until the last second in each game.”

The talented 26-year-old player can make a difference in an event like this, such is his ability and experience in indoor handball, but Martins places humility at the heart of his speech. “I'm just one more to help the team. If the opponents are more focused on me and I can free up my teammates with more space, facilitating the opportunity to score, it will be perfect. We will see what happens,” concludes Miguel Martins.

