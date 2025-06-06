Minne: “We really believe we can do something great”

The trophy that Barça lifted in 2021 was worth as much as any other EHF Champions League trophy in history. But still, that year — and the year before — it felt like something was missing, something that makes the EHF FINAL4 so special for players and teams: the fans.

"Four years ago, it was really something special. We still talk a lot about it with my partner and my sister, as they both came to see us play, but they had to go through so much hurdles, like the tests and everything," recalls Aymeric Minne, the HBC Nantes centre back and French international.

In 2021, Nantes qualified for their second EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, following their appearance in the final in 2018, when Minne was still playing for the club where he started his professional career in 2015, PAUC Handball. He joined Nantes in 2019.

Even on the court, the 2021 edition felt bizarre. "Everyone around Europe now knows how important the fans are for HBC Nantes. And there we were, playing one of the most important games of our careers to just a handful of family members," he says. "I know this 2025 edition will be completely different, and I am so looking forward to playing a real EHF FINAL4."