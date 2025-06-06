Minne: “We really believe we can do something great”

But now that's water under the bridge and things are looking a little bit different this time around, "We have matured, a good portion of the team was already present in 2021, so we feel more experienced this time. We also signed Nicolas Tournat in the meantime, and he gave us a lot more possibility in our play," says Minne, whose team defeated Orlen Wisla Plock in the play-offs and Sporting CP in the quarter-finals to book their ticket to Cologne.
But now that he and his team have qualified, they will have to beat one of the sensations of the season, Füchse Berlin, in the first semi-final on Saturday 14 June (live on EHFTV at 15:00 CEST).
“Of course, when you think about them, you think about Mathias Gidsel. I have started watching Berlin games and he is decisive in 90 per cent of their plays.” Nantes and Berlin crossed paths as recently as last season, when Füchse eliminated the French side on their way to the EHF Finals Men 2024 in Hamburg, the final tournament of the EHF European League season.
“I remember them not only being a great offensive team with Gidsel as their main weapon, but also as impressive performers. We never quite managed to find the solution against them, and that will probably be the key again,” Minne says.
Still, the centre back remains confident that HBC Nantes have the potential to do better than they did in 2021: “Back then, in our heads, it was really Barça and the rest of the pack. But this time, we really believe we can do something great.”