Minsk eliminate Skövde in shoot-out

Last weekend, SKA Minsk and IFK Skövde HK, two former EHF Challenge Cup winners, played a 26:26 draw in Sweden in the first leg of their EHF European Cup Men Last 16 tie.

The second leg on Sunday ended with the same score after regular time. However, SKA were the better side in a penalty shoot-out that they won 3:2, and they ultimately won 29:28 to progress to the quarter-finals.

of the three Romanian teams, only CS Minaur Baia Mare advanced. After beating A.C. PAOK 32:21 last weekend, Baia Mare secured a quarter-final spot despite losing 28:27 in Greece

AHC Potaissa Turda, who had beaten Alingsås HK 31:30 in the first leg, were defeated 41:30 in Sweden, as Alingsås' left wing Jesper Filén scored 11 goals from as many attempts

Norway's Nærbø IL lost 32:28 at CSM Foscani 2007 but went through as they had won the first leg 39:26

Drammen HK, another Norwegian team, won the first leg at home 37:23 and were set to play the second leg at SKIF Krasnodar, but this match was not played. Further information will be communicated by the EHF once it is available

the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 22 February. The matches will be played on 26/27 March and 2/3 April

Victor through despite home defeat

Despite losing 30:27 in the first match against fellow Russian team HC Victor, SGAU-Saratov were looking for revenge away from home.

And SGAU-Saratov almost managed it with a 32:30 win in Stavropol. However, they lacked one more goal that was required to go through, so Victor earned a quarter-final spot.