Miracle sends Michalovce to EHF European Cup final against Guardes

Miracle sends Michalovce to EHF European Cup final against Guardes

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
26 April 2026, 19:50

For the second time after 2024, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia face a Spanish team in the final of the EHF European Cup Women. While Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes took a second win in the all-Spanish semi-final against Costa del Sol Malaga, the duel between MSK IUVENTA Michalovce and Bursa Büyüksehir BSK was decided with the last shot. After losing 29:34 at Bursa, the Slovakian side made it to the final with a 25:19 victory at home.

The final matches will be played on 16/17 May and 23/24 May — and, for sure, a new champion will be crowned this season, as neither side has won the competition before.

  • Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes made it to the finals for the second time, after participating in 2023, when they lost against Antalya 
  • after scoring six goals in the second semi-final clash, María Sancha González is now sitting on 37 goals for Atlético Guardes this season
  • Michalovce will also play their second-ever final, after their 2024 appearance — and just like two years ago, when they lost to Elche, they will face a Spanish team
  • a double strike by Emilia Kowalik in the last minute was Michalovce’s key to turn the five-goal deficit around and stay in the fight for the title

SEMI-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) 26:23 (14:11)

First leg result: 26:24;  Atlético Guardes won 52:47 on aggregate
Top scorers: María Sancha González 7/8 (Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes); Isabelle Dos Santos Medeiros 6/12 (Costa del Sol Malaga)

For the second time after 2023, Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes made it to the finals of the EHF European Cup Women. The 26:24 away win at Costa del Sol Malaga last Sunday was a perfect base — and, on home ground, Guardes marched through the gate straight to the finals. It took only three minutes for Malaga to level the two-goal deficit from the reverse fixture, leading 2:0 in the beginning. But the hosts were not shocked and turned the match around midway through the first half, right after taking their first lead in the game at 9:8.

With top scorer María Sancha González netting the last two goals before the break, the aggregate difference was already five goals. Malaga managed to come back, but the hosts stood strong enough. However, it took until minute 56 to decide the encounter at 25:22. Atlético Guardes are still unbeaten this season on their way to the final, with seven victories and one draw on their tally.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

4E6A0862
Tamara Alonso SportCoeco / Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes
159A0988
Tamara Alonso SportCoeco / Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes
159A0789
Tamara Alonso SportCoeco / Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes
159A0963
Tamara Alonso SportCoeco / Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes
159A0920
Tamara Alonso SportCoeco / Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes
159A0908
Tamara Alonso SportCoeco / Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes
4E6A0978
Tamara Alonso SportCoeco / Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR) 25:19 (10:6)

First leg result: 29:34; Michalovce won 54:53 on aggregate
Top scorers: Barbora Sabovová 7/10 (MSK IUVENTA Michalovce); Yeliz Özel 6/8 (Bursa Büyüksehir BSK)

What a thriller in Slovakia! Visitors Bursa Büyüksehir BSK were close to their first-ever final in only their second international season, but, finally, it was MSK IUVENTA Michalovce who celebrated. A double strike by Emilia Kowalik, including the final goal netted just 17 seconds before the end, secured Michalovce’s second final appearance in the EHF European Cup Women, apart from their 2024 participation. After losing the reverse fixture in Türkiye by five goals, the team of head coach Maroš Vikartovský took exactly the result they needed to proceed.

Michalovce shocked the visitors with an incredible defensive performance in the first half, allowing Bursa to score only six times. Goalkeeper Iryna Yablonska stood like a wall and kept her save efficiency around 50 percent until almost the end. In minute 33, when Emma Lukácová netted for the 12:7, the hosts levelled the five-goal gap from the reverse fixture. Cansu Akalin and Yeliz Özel kept Bursa in the race for the finals in the following minutes, but Michalovce turned the momentum once again: thanks to a 3:0 run, the Slovakian side were virtually in the finals, leading 23:17 in minute 54.

Right after, Bursa’s head coach Mehmet Fatih Isik took a timeout and his side scored twice, which prompted Michalovce's Maroš Vikartovský to take a timeout himself. Emilia Kowalik took responsibility in the final minutes, and when Francisca Araújo João failed in Bursa’s final attempt, Michalovce booked their ticket to the final.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2026 04 26 Iuventa Michalovce Bursa 003
Marek Findrik @marekf-foto
2026 04 26 Iuventa Michalovce Bursa 009
Marek Findrik @marekf-foto
2026 04 26 Iuventa Michalovce Bursa 005
Marek Findrik @marekf-foto
2026 04 26 Iuventa Michalovce Bursa 004
Marek Findrik @marekf-foto

Main photo © Marek Findrik @marekf-foto

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260426 Csmbucuresti Esbjerg 35
Previous Article CSM end eight-year wait to book tickets to Budapest
371A8337
Next Article Unstoppable Brest secure seat for Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

Latest news

More News