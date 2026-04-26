The final matches will be played on 16/17 May and 23/24 May — and, for sure, a new champion will be crowned this season, as neither side has won the competition before.

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes made it to the finals for the second time, after participating in 2023, when they lost against Antalya

after scoring six goals in the second semi-final clash, María Sancha González is now sitting on 37 goals for Atlético Guardes this season

Michalovce will also play their second-ever final, after their 2024 appearance — and just like two years ago, when they lost to Elche, they will face a Spanish team

a double strike by Emilia Kowalik in the last minute was Michalovce’s key to turn the five-goal deficit around and stay in the fight for the title

SEMI-FINALS, SECOND LEG

First leg result: 26:24; Atlético Guardes won 52:47 on aggregate

Top scorers: María Sancha González 7/8 (Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes); Isabelle Dos Santos Medeiros 6/12 (Costa del Sol Malaga)

For the second time after 2023, Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes made it to the finals of the EHF European Cup Women. The 26:24 away win at Costa del Sol Malaga last Sunday was a perfect base — and, on home ground, Guardes marched through the gate straight to the finals. It took only three minutes for Malaga to level the two-goal deficit from the reverse fixture, leading 2:0 in the beginning. But the hosts were not shocked and turned the match around midway through the first half, right after taking their first lead in the game at 9:8.

With top scorer María Sancha González netting the last two goals before the break, the aggregate difference was already five goals. Malaga managed to come back, but the hosts stood strong enough. However, it took until minute 56 to decide the encounter at 25:22. Atlético Guardes are still unbeaten this season on their way to the final, with seven victories and one draw on their tally.