First leg result: 29:34; Michalovce won 54:53 on aggregate
Top scorers: Barbora Sabovová 7/10 (MSK IUVENTA Michalovce); Yeliz Özel 6/8 (Bursa Büyüksehir BSK)
What a thriller in Slovakia! Visitors Bursa Büyüksehir BSK were close to their first-ever final in only their second international season, but, finally, it was MSK IUVENTA Michalovce who celebrated. A double strike by Emilia Kowalik, including the final goal netted just 17 seconds before the end, secured Michalovce’s second final appearance in the EHF European Cup Women, apart from their 2024 participation. After losing the reverse fixture in Türkiye by five goals, the team of head coach Maroš Vikartovský took exactly the result they needed to proceed.
Michalovce shocked the visitors with an incredible defensive performance in the first half, allowing Bursa to score only six times. Goalkeeper Iryna Yablonska stood like a wall and kept her save efficiency around 50 percent until almost the end. In minute 33, when Emma Lukácová netted for the 12:7, the hosts levelled the five-goal gap from the reverse fixture. Cansu Akalin and Yeliz Özel kept Bursa in the race for the finals in the following minutes, but Michalovce turned the momentum once again: thanks to a 3:0 run, the Slovakian side were virtually in the finals, leading 23:17 in minute 54.
Right after, Bursa’s head coach Mehmet Fatih Isik took a timeout and his side scored twice, which prompted Michalovce's Maroš Vikartovský to take a timeout himself. Emilia Kowalik took responsibility in the final minutes, and when Francisca Araújo João failed in Bursa’s final attempt, Michalovce booked their ticket to the final.