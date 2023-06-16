MOL Group becomes official Partner of EHF Champions League Men

With the start of the 2023/24 club handball season, MOL Group will become the official partner of the EHF Champions League Men.

The deal, brokered by EHF Marketing, was officially confirmed on Friday 16 June in Cologne on the eve of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023, the final weekend of the EHF Champions League.

MOL Group has signed a three-year contract with EHF Marketing which runs until the end of the 2025/2026 season. The partnership agreement will give the MOL Group significant exposure throughout the season allowing to reach audiences across Europe including established key markets such as Hungary and Croatia as well as relevant emerging markets such as Poland.

MOL will benefit from a range of visible and non-visible rights in the EHF Champions League Men in the coming seasons, which ensures a significant exposure at all matches as well as a digital presence on eurohandball.com and EHFTV.com.

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director said: “We are delighted to welcome MOL Group to the flagship European men’s club handball competition. With their strong and consistent impact, the MOL Group will perfectly mirror the go-to-market strategy, which EHF Marketing introduced last summer. With this new partnership we aim to set sponsorship trends of the present decade such as storytelling, authenticity and strong narratives, based on joint objectives to engage with the handball community.”

Peter Pantl, MOL Group Corporate Communications & Marketing Vice President, said: “As a regional company, we believe that sponsoring sports is an effective tool for reaching communities, as the love of sports is shared by all of us, and with that we can reach masses at such a cross-border, prestigious, international event. Few things carry as many good, supportive messages as sports: incredible effort, fair play, teamwork, and what is at least as important: sport can create unity - these are values that the MOL Group also proudly represents.”

On top, the partnership is off to a head start, with MOL Group already being present as the official event partner at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 this weekend in Cologne.