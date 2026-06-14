MOL Group extends partnership with Machineseeker EHF Champions League

MOL Group have extended their partnership with EHF Marketing GmbH and will remain partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. MOL Group have been an official partner of the top-tier competition since season 2023/24. The contract extension was formally signed during the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne.

The partnership highlights the strategic evolution of sponsorship within the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, where fan engagement and activation have become increasingly important alongside traditional rights and visibility.

MOL Group is a leading integrated Central Eastern European oil and gas corporation headquartered in Budapest. The partnership with EHF Marketing GmbH re-confirms MOL Group’s long-term commitment to European handball, supporting the continued growth of the sport in one of its strongest regions.

The partnership extends beyond traditional branding to fan engagement. MOL Group has become known for its strong fan-engagement activities across the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. At the centre of this approach is the MOL Selfie Cam, which allows supporters to show their backing for their teams even from outside the arena and become part of the matchday experience through LED integrations inside the venue.

The activation attracted more than 15,000 participating fans during the 2024/25 season, highlighting its popularity among supporters. Together with additional activations, MOL has established itself as a recognised part of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League matchday experience across Europe.

MOL Group has also been present at the EHF FINAL4 Women in 2024 and 2025 as event partner, demonstrating how the partnership extends beyond the regular season while also supporting the continued growth and visibility of women’s sport at the highest level.

The extension of the partnership with the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will include exposure via LED minutes and floor stickers.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: "MOL has become an important part of the experiences we create across our competitions and events over the past seasons. What makes this partnership particularly valuable is the shared commitment to engaging fans and creating memorable moments around our competitions. Through activations that go beyond traditional sponsorship visibility, MOL helps bring supporters closer to the game. We are pleased to continue this successful collaboration and further develop the partnership in the years ahead."

Péter Pantl, Vice President Corporate Communications of MOL Group, said: "Handball holds a special place in MOL Group’s sponsorship portfolio as a defining regional sport that brings people and communities together across Europe. Over the past three seasons, our partnership with the EHF Champions League Men has become one of our most successful regional collaborations, fully aligned with our long-term strategy of supporting sports that create lasting social value. We are proud to extend this partnership and to continue working together to strengthen the game, inspire fans and contribute to the future of European handball."

About EHF Marketing GmbH

EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to release the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the exploitation, organisation and promotion of the European club handball competitions including the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, the EHF Champions League Women and the EHF European League.

About MOL Group

MOL Group is an international, integrated oil, gas, petrochemicals and consumer retail company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 25,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemical plants under integrated supply chain-management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2400 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South-Eastern Europe. MOL’s exploration and production activities are supported by more than 85 years’ experience in the field of hydrocarbons and 30 years in the injection of CO2. At the moment, there are production activities in 8 countries and exploration assets in 10 countries.

MOL is committed to transform its traditional fossil-fuel-based operations into a low-carbon, sustainable business model and aspires to become net carbon neutral by 2050 while shaping the low-carbon circular economy in Central-and Eastern Europe.