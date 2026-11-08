EHF European League Women qualification round 3 brought exciting first legs, with Molde Elite and Super Amara Bera Bera celebrating close victories in the highlight matches against H.C. Dunarea Braila and Rocasa Gran Canaria.

Elsewhere, SCM Ramnicu Valcea, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, IK Sävehof and MOL Esztergom all celebrated dominant victories, while St Amand HB-Porte du Hainaut and Larvik played a thriller in France in the sole draw of the weekend.