Molde and Bera Bera edge out rivals in round 3 openers

Molde and Bera Bera edge out rivals in round 3 openers

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
08 November 2026, 20:00

EHF European League Women qualification round 3 brought exciting first legs, with Molde Elite and Super Amara Bera Bera celebrating close victories in the highlight matches against H.C. Dunarea Braila and Rocasa Gran Canaria.

Elsewhere, SCM Ramnicu Valcea, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, IK Sävehof and MOL Esztergom all celebrated dominant victories, while St Amand HB-Porte du Hainaut and Larvik played a thriller in France in the sole draw of the weekend.

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, FIRST LEGS

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

Molde Elite (NOR) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) 30:29 (16:14)

Raymond Hamar’s squad began the match on the front foot and established control early, with Anniken Obaidli taking Molde up by five goals (7:2) in the 11th minute, but Dunarea improved as the first half progressed. However, a three-goal run between the 23rd and 26th minutes enabled Rebeca Necula to tie the scoreline at 13:13, but the hosts still managed to take a narrow advantage at the break. The tight contest continued in the second half with the clubs going toe-to-toe before Molde took a lead of 26:22 in the 46th minute once again. Dunarea were not going to let the match finish like that, and drew level once more eight minutes later at 27:27, but Lene Tveiten decided the final outcome inside the dying seconds by scoring her eighth goal and securing a hard-fought win for Molde.

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Molde Braila 255
Jon Forberg / Handball Today
Molde Braila 275
Jon Forberg / Handball Today
Molde Braila 246
Jon Forberg / Handball Today

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) 27:30 (15:15)

In an exciting and close first half, Gran Canaria and Bera Bera each held a three-goal lead during the opening 30 minutes, but went into the break level at 15:15. The drama continued in the second half and the home team managed to take a two-goal lead (20:18) thanks to Uxue Morentin in the 39th minute. Two goals from Carmen Arroyo later and the Spanish runners-up were level again, before taking the lead at 22:23 in the 47th minute. Bera Bera did not let Gran Canaria regain their advantage, instead building a decisive three-goal advantage (26:29) with less than three minutes to play. Arroyo, with nine goals, was the match's top scorer.

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DSC 5940
DSC 5928

IN OTHER MATCHES

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL) 32:27 (17:16)

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs Costa del Sol Málaga (ESP) 30:28 (15:12)

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Boden Handboll IF (SWE) 33:25 (18:14)

St Amand HB-Porte du Hainaut (FRA) vs Larvik (NOR) 25:25 (14:15)

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR) 29:30 (17:15)

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 26:33 (12:15)

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 33:19 (14:9)

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) 25:26 (11:16)

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Lokomotiva Boden EHF 09 LUA 071126
Luka Antunac / kolektiff
Lokomotiva Boden EHF 41 LUA 071126
Luka Antunac / kolektiff
1SN09560
www.sabinneacsa.ro
1SN09995
www.sabinneacsa.ro
SA907553
Lukas Trunk
SA907104
Lukas Trunk
JT0A6010
Anastasia Hrytsenko
JT0A5366
Anastasia Hrytsenko
261108 MOL ESZTERGOM BANIK MOST 200012
Gergely Lőrinczi / MOL Esztergom
261108 MOL ESZTERGOM BANIK MOST 100009
Gergely Lőrinczi / MOL Esztergom

Main image © Jon Forberg / Handball Today

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LH 3575
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