Møller: “Mental strength will decide MOTW against Barça”

eurohandball.com: Was it easy to integrate in the team in Barcelona as you had some Scandinavian teammates?

Kevin Møller: In terms of language: yes, it is good when you can talk to someone in your mother tongue. One thing I knew before, but even experienced more in Barcelona, was that nationality does not play a major role in a team sport. It is about personality and mentality. We were a team of mixed nationalities and cultures, and I really did not have any problems with Scandinavians, Spaniards, Frenchmen, or our Balkan guys. It simply fitted well. It is always about your personality, how you feel somewhere.

eurohandball.com: But in terms of language and culture, Flensburg must be a like home to you?

Kevin Møller: Of course, it really felt like coming home. I grew up right across the border, my whole family lives only 40 minutes away. When we went to watch handball when I was a kid, from Southern Denmark we went to Flensburg, of course. It was a great time in Barcelona, and the club is still a part of my heart, but my ‘town of heart’ definitely is Flensburg.

eurohandball.com: Barça played a perfect 2020/21 season, without any defeat in any competition. Is it possible to repeat a series like that?

Kevin Møller: I hope so, in Flensburg! It is really sensational when you look back, but you have to see it in a different way. In the Spanish ASOBAL league, everybody expects Barça to win any match. In the German Bundesliga, this is much harder as the opponents are much stronger. Of course, In the Champions League it was an incredible run we had…

eurohandball.com: … which ended on the winners’ podium in Cologne. How did you feel after the final against Aalborg, knowing it had been your last match for Barça?

Kevin Møller: I did not think so much, I was just standing on this podium and felt extremely proud and happy. I had made it, my dream came true. Standing on this podium was one of the reasons for my transfer to Barcelona. So many professional handball players never make it to Cologne or on this podium, I was there and I fulfilled my dream. Maybe only once in a lifetime I have this opportunity, what I still can hope to repeat. Later I started thinking about many things, including that this was the final match for Barça.