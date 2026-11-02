As she said, Kobylińska has played a lot of important games with the Polish national team. And while she has experienced some very nice atmospheres in front of home crowds, she definitely expects the EHF EURO to be a on a different level: "I have played some qualifiers on home court, and that was already very nice, we could feel like were pushed when the fans cheered for us. The EURO is going to be the same thing, but even bigger," she says.

In late October, Kobylińska and her teammates gathered in Katowice for one of their final training weeks before the competition. There is actually a very good reason why Poland chose to play a friendly game against Iceland in that city, as the Spodek will also host games throughout EHF EURO 2026. "It’s important for us to know our surroundings, even though the game will not be played in the same venue. But the staff decided to stay there to get things going, to have people aware of the event as well," she added.

The enthusiasm, she says, is also growing in the city that will be the sole Polish host of the tournament: "Especially during this national team week, you can feel that there is a lot of excitement. A lot of my friends and family plan on attending the games in Katowice and I really can’t wait for us, as a team, to play in front of so many people," she says.