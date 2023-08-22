Montenegrin influence bolsters Krim
Krim Mercator Ljubljana are heading into their second season with Montenegrin expert Dragan Adzic at the helm. The Slovenian club have high hopes and ambition for the new season of the EHF Champions League Women and dream of returning to the top.
“I believe Krim and at least 10 more clubs have the EHF FINAL4 as an objective for this season. I have selected players for the team that I believe can achieve that and those are also the ambitions of the club. We have quality and potential, from experienced to less experienced players. I believe Krim will be able to compete with everyone. We have a healthy competition between the players and a strong motivation,” says Adzic.
The 2022/23 season marked 20 years since Krim lifted the European trophy and with a slightly changed squad, the Ljubljana-based club believes their perfect mixture of domestic and Montenegrin players in addition to well-known foreigners will give them a new reason to call the season successful. After being eliminated in the play-offs against CS Rapid Bucuresti last season, Krim already had thoughts about their 29th straight season in the top-tier.
They started the preparations already in April, working hard until the end of May and giving players the opportunity to work by themselves in the longer off-season. Adzic expects the best from his players but also he, and his coaching staff, are there for the players proving mutual respect is one ingredient for a great recipe.
“We started the preparation a little bit later than the rest of the clubs, but as I believe the season will be long with all clubs and national team obligations I gave the team a little bit more free time to spend it with their families and work individually. Also, all the players that have arrived in Krim this summer are players I know very well and they were prepared for what is expected from them,” explains Adzic.
Dragan Adzic selected a team with a clear vision of how Krim should look on the court and is looking forward to the strong opponents in group B – Vipers Kristiansand, Rapid Bucuresti, Metz Handball, Team Esbjerg, MKS Zaglebie Lubin and Ikast Handbold.
“Vipers need to be role models right now, to be able to play physically strong handball. I think we can compete in both directions and be the victorious side against all opponents in the group. That was my opinion and my guiding light on how the team should look like. To be able to run and maintain a fast pace. We have an extremely tough and challenging group in the Champions League and I want us to grow throughout the season,” says Adzic.
With the departure of five players, including Natasa Ljepoja, Maja Svetik and Jovana Risović, Adzic wanted to build Krim around domestic players to also have an impact on the Slovenia national team he leads.
“First of all, for me as a head coach but also Slovenia national team head coach, I wanted to build Krim with great domestic players. That was my goal. For me a comeback of Tamara Mavsar is an important thing, for me, she is one of the best left wings in Europe right now. Nina Zulič had great progress since I first met her as a national team coach and goalkeeper Maja Vojnović also made her impact. They will be a great addition to the team. We have nine or 10 national team players, players that have shown they can keep up with the best at the EHF EURO 2022,” says the legendary Montenegrin coach.
However, Krim will be also run on Montenegrin power. Alongside Adzic and EHF Champions League all-time top scorer Jovanka Radicevic, two EHF EURO 2022 bronze medallists will bring their specific style to Ljubljana. Itana Grbic and Tatjana Brnovic moved from Brest Bretagne Handball in France to rejoin their former coach, hoping their good connection will make a difference.
“Looking at our goals, I decided to additionally strengthen the team with two Montenegrin players in the positions I thought we would need help in some way. I know them and I trust them. For me, they are at the turning point of their careers and I believe in Krim they can make an additional step further with them as they are excellent players,” explains Adzic.
“Already in the Montenegro national team, they have some sort of leadership positions and I believe they can decide the games in the Champions League. Together with Jovanka, we have good energy in the team and I am happy they decided to be in Krim. All three are motivated to play and win in the Champions League, despite the difference in experience. Jovanka achieved so many things in her career but she doesn't lack the motivation, willingness and hard work to be great and to reach FINAL4 near the end of her career.”
Having all set for the new season, Adzic emphasises the role of his staff and everyone around the club, stating Krim is a club with great tradition, based on love and energy between everyone. Adzic believes all those things will be crucial in the upcoming season.
Krim have never played at the EHF FINAL4 and after being eliminated in the semi-final in the 2012/13 season, five years of only group matches followed. Having their ups and downs in recent years, including just one quarter-final appearance, Krim started a new project and Dragan Adzic is a crucial part of it.
“After more than 20 years in Budućnost, last season was my first one with a different club. I joined Krim as we share the same ambition. I have respected the club since they were at the top of Europe and I believe the period in front of us will also be successful,” concludes Adzic.