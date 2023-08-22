Montenegrin influence bolsters Krim

“I believe Krim and at least 10 more clubs have the EHF FINAL4 as an objective for this season. I have selected players for the team that I believe can achieve that and those are also the ambitions of the club. We have quality and potential, from experienced to less experienced players. I believe Krim will be able to compete with everyone. We have a healthy competition between the players and a strong motivation,” says Adzic.

The 2022/23 season marked 20 years since Krim lifted the European trophy and with a slightly changed squad, the Ljubljana-based club believes their perfect mixture of domestic and Montenegrin players in addition to well-known foreigners will give them a new reason to call the season successful. After being eliminated in the play-offs against CS Rapid Bucuresti last season, Krim already had thoughts about their 29th straight season in the top-tier.

They started the preparations already in April, working hard until the end of May and giving players the opportunity to work by themselves in the longer off-season. Adzic expects the best from his players but also he, and his coaching staff, are there for the players proving mutual respect is one ingredient for a great recipe.

“We started the preparation a little bit later than the rest of the clubs, but as I believe the season will be long with all clubs and national team obligations I gave the team a little bit more free time to spend it with their families and work individually. Also, all the players that have arrived in Krim this summer are players I know very well and they were prepared for what is expected from them,” explains Adzic.