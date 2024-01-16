Montenegro get first taste of victory in farewell match

Montenegro say farewell with a win

Three goals were enough to end Montenegro’s EHF EURO dreams this time around, as they were defeated by two goals in their opener versus Hungary and one in their second match against Iceland, which meant they could not progress even before taking the court against Serbia on Tuesday night.

The results highlight the competitiveness of group C, where Serbia are also on their way home after a very close campaign – a draw against Iceland, a one-goal loss to Hungary, and now this narrowest of defeats to Montenegro.

Montenegro finally got to taste victory on Tuesday night and therefore rank third in the group, passing Serbia with the result as they collected two points.

Photo © Kolektiff Images