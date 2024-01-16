Montenegro get first taste of victory in farewell match
Montenegro recorded their first victory of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, 30:29 versus Serbia, to say goodbye to the competition on a high and send Iceland through the main round along with previously qualified Hungary. In a superb game for the side, Montenegro were in the lead through almost the entire 60 minutes, with Serbia holding the upper hand only once.
It’s a crazy group. The group where all games end with one goal and every team can beat another team. In the end, we go home now but we showed a lot in this tournament.
They wanted more today and they deserved to win. It’s really hard to speak now after this tough loss against Montenegro, even though if we would win, we will not maybe go to the next round if Hungary doesn’t beat Iceland. But still, we would like to finish the European championship with a win and to go home with a good taste in our mouths.