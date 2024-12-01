Despite Romania trying multiple approaches until the final whistle to stop their opponents, Montenegro's pacey and efficient wings brought Suzana Lazovic's squad a 27:25 victory and two new points. They are now in pole position to go to the main round as they already have four points on the board ahead of the last round of matches.

GROUP B

Montenegro vs Romania 27:25 (16:12)

in a first half full of turnarounds, the Montenegrins held a five-goal lead (7:2) in the seventh minute before the Romanians mounted a full comeback to take a 9:8 lead of their own in the 13th minute, and then the former regained their lead ahead of the break

right wing Dijana Mugosa scored six goals in the first half and added another two in the second half, leading to her being voted as Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

Sonia Seraficeanu found the back of the net on four occasions before the break without missing a single attempt and added a couple more goals in the second half to finish as Romania's top scorer with six

Florentin Pera changed the defensive system once again in the first half, trying to individually mark Montenegro's centre back Matea Pletikosic with Corina Lupei given the task, but without much success

Marina Rajcic joined the legendary Jovanka Radicevic on the top as Montenegro's joint-top record holder at EHF EURO with 42 appearances

The Golden Lionesses' spirit prevails

Faster, stronger and hungrier are the first adjectives that come to mind after witnessing Montenegro's win against Romania, who lacked consistency in their performance to compete with the Golden Lionesses for the two points.

Additionally, Armelle Attingré once again played a key role in helping her teammates in their most difficult moments as the experienced goalkeeper made saves when it mattered most, during the first half comeback and throughout the second half whenever Romania tried to get back into the match. Last but definitely not least, Marta Batinovic replaced Attingré late in the second half and she also contributed with a key save in the dying moments to win the game.