Montpellier take top spot despite loss in Göppingen 

Only a little was at stake in group A tonight, as four teams had already secured their play-offs tickets. Only one thing was left unknown: whether Göppingen could take the top spot off Montpellier - the team they were hosting tonight.

And the French side did not fear its position as their opponents took a four-goal advantage only once, in the first half, unable to keep up the rhythm afterwards.

In the other games, Kadetten Schaffhausen and Benfica, two sides already through, took the wins against the two eliminated teams, Fejer B.A.L. Veszprem and Presov.