More EHF EURO tickets on sale for Denmark and Norway

16 May 2025, 12:00

Great news on the morning after the night before: a day after the draw for the preliminary round groups of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 in Herning, a batch of additional tickets for the matches in Denmark and Norway go on sale on Friday (16 May) at 12:00 CEST — not just for the preliminary round, but also for the main round and the final weekend.

With the Qualifiers completed last Sunday and the preliminary round draw done on Thursday, excitement for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway is now building rapidly.

To celebrate the occasion, a batch of additional tickets for matches in Denmark and Norway has been released on Friday (15 May) at 12:00 CEST. Tickets for matches in Sweden (Kristianstad and Malmö) remain available as well.

Here is an overview of the latest Men's EHF EURO 2026 tickets release:

DENMARK

  • group A in Herning (GER, ESP, AUT, SRB): additional day tickets, also packages for the preliminary round
  • group B in Herning (DEN, POR, MKD, ROU): additional day tickets, public sale are mainly hospitality tickets
  • main round group I / final weekend in Herning: public tickets on sale, mainly hospitality tickets

NORWAY:

  • group C in Oslo (FRA, NOR, CZE, UKR): day tickets and packages

All available tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 can be purchased HERE.

 

photo © Axel Heimken / kolektiff

20250516 ECM Final Fans Athens
PAL0528 Luis Palomeque
