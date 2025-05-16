More EHF EURO tickets on sale for Denmark and Norway

With the Qualifiers completed last Sunday and the preliminary round draw done on Thursday, excitement for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway is now building rapidly.
To celebrate the occasion, a batch of additional tickets for matches in Denmark and Norway has been released on Friday (15 May) at 12:00 CEST. Tickets for matches in Sweden (Kristianstad and Malmö) remain available as well.
Here is an overview of the latest Men's EHF EURO 2026 tickets release:
DENMARK
- group A in Herning (GER, ESP, AUT, SRB): additional day tickets, also packages for the preliminary round
- group B in Herning (DEN, POR, MKD, ROU): additional day tickets, public sale are mainly hospitality tickets
- main round group I / final weekend in Herning: public tickets on sale, mainly hospitality tickets
NORWAY:
- group C in Oslo (FRA, NOR, CZE, UKR): day tickets and packages
All available tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 can be purchased HERE.
photo © Axel Heimken / kolektiff