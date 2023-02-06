More Last 16 tickets up for grabs

While Montpellier secured their EHF European League Men Last 16 ticket before Christmas, Göppingen could do the same in round 7, if they manage to take the points in Veszprem in group A. Group B is also well-balanced, but the first berth for the next phase can be awarded if Flensburg, the group leaders, win their game against Valur, sealing their sixth win in seven matches.

In group C, leaders Nexe will try to get back on track against Skjern after suffering the first defeat of the season ahead of the winter break. In group D, Füchse Berlin hope to extend their six-game winning streak against HC Motor, while Skanderborg-Aarhus can follow the German side to the play-offs, if they beat Eurofarm Pelister.