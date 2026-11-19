Applications for the 2027 volunteer programme are now open, inviting both familiar faces and newcomers to be part of the next edition in Cologne.

Each year, fans look forward to the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne, where Europe’s top teams clash in the season’s final showdown. For volunteers, however, the event represents much more than the action on court — it has become an annual reunion, a chance to see old friends and meet new people, all brought together by the same passion for handball.

A community that keeps coming back

The volunteer programme has grown steadily for more than a decade, since the EHF FINAL4 first arrived in Cologne, developing into a community that extends far beyond the event weekend itself. In the early years, a partnership with the German Sport University Cologne helped attract volunteers, but as the EHF FINAL4 Men evolved, so did the interest in joining the team, with the programme receiving approximately 500 to 600 applications each year.

Working side by side in Cologne and experiencing the atmosphere of the pinnacle event in LANXESS arena has created lasting connections among volunteers. Many of them choose to return in other editions, with around 87 per cent of the volunteers reapplying, demonstrating the lasting connection they have built with the programme.

Returning volunteers bring valuable experience and familiarity with the event, while maintaining personal relationships built over successive editions. The friendships last despite long distances or limited contact throughout the year, with many volunteers booking shared accommodation and eagerly awaiting the reunion with fellow team members as much as the sporting action itself.

From fellow volunteers to lifelong friends

When Jessi Grote first joined the entertainment team at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2022, she didn't know anyone. Five years later, volunteering has become much more than her passion for handball. What started as a shared experience has grown into lasting friendships, with fellow volunteers now spending holidays together and reuniting in Cologne year after year.