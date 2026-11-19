Behind the scenes, across the event
The range of volunteer roles has evolved alongside the event itself, reflecting its continuous growth since 2010. The programme offers a unique opportunity to experience the EHF FINAL4 from different perspectives, with available positions covering a wide variety of areas.
From visitor services, entertainment, logistics and media to hotel operations, staff transport, playing court, partner activations, and VIP & Hospitality, volunteers become an integral part of the team and gain first-hand experience of the organisation behind one of Europe's most prestigious handball events.
At the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 and the EHF Youth Club Trophy in Cologne, almost 190 volunteers supported the delivery of the competitions, dedicating their time and expertise to elevate the on-site experience and ensure the best possible standards for all stakeholders.
Creating opportunities for everyone to get involved
Since 2025, EHF Marketing has collaborated with DJK Sportverband Köln e.V. to involve people with and without disabilities in the volunteer programme. The initiative includes a group of 20 participants, with some working in tandem to ensure that appropriate support is available when needed.
Participants contribute across a range of operational areas, such as visitor services, distribution activities and entrance management, playing an active role in the event. Several volunteers have returned for multiple editions and are already familiar faces in the community.
By making the programme more accessible, the collaboration with DJK Sportverband Köln e.V. allows more people to experience the final weekend, contribute to its success and share the experience with fellow volunteers.
Unforgettable moments beyond the sidelines
For EHF FINAL4 volunteer Gerrit Lehmann, being part of the handball community has created memories that go far beyond the games. From witnessing Mikkel Hansen's emotional farewell in Cologne to sharing special moments with rising stars like Moritz Sauter and Juri Knorr, volunteering has brought him closer to the sport and its people.