Moreno: “Benfica is one of the loves of my life”

Doing better – that is exactly what Moreno and his club SL Benfica are hoping for when the European League group phase resumes next week.

Moreno has been wearing the red-and-white outfit for almost two decades, only interrupted for a brief stint in Qatar last season. He spent all his youth at Benfica.

“SL Benfica is my home, one of the loves of my life,” he said. “It is an inexplicable feeling. I can’t find the ideal word to describe what it's like to play for SL Benfica. I can't imagine my life without handball and without SL Benfica. That's why I managed to combine two huge passions, it's an indescribable feeling of accomplishment. It's a lot of good things at the same time.”

Titleholders Benfica have not had the start to the group phase they wished for, ranked fourth in group A with two wins and four defeats.

“We have to stand up when things go well and when things go wrong. We wanted to have better results in some games, but we are aware that not everything is bad,” Moreno said.

“Apart from the game in Montpellier (33:27 defeat in the last game before the winter break), which was bad, all other games were very balanced. We fought a lot, wasted some opportunities and it was not possible to win.”