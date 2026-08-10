“Preventing injuries is a very important topic and more nowadays. We see a lot of players that have a long career and that's because they've been working better,” says Morros.
“They need to work a little bit every day. Not always the same. Try to follow the instructions of the physical trainers, try to create good habits. Come a bit earlier to a training, stay a bit longer, do the extra mile in the physical preparation, which is going to help them to prevent and work on the small things, small details, that, now, when you're 18, you don't see, you don't appreciate, but I'm telling you from experience, when you get close to 40, you really appreciate this extra repetition. This extra day in the gym. It's very, very important.”
Carlos Prieto also recognises the importance of injury prevention throughout a player’s career: “They should be focusing on injury management before they’re injured, so they need to understand that prevention is the key. As long as they stay healthy, it’s not going to be a problem. So it’s better to start before they get some injury.”