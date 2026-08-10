Morros, Vranjes, Zvizej and Prieto inspire future stars through RYT

Morros, Vranjes, Zvizej and Prieto inspire future stars through RYT

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European Handball Federation
10 August 2026, 14:00

Over 160 youth players joined the growing list that forms the core of the EHF’s Respect Your Talent (RYT) programme when the summer 2026 Player of the Match (POTM) events concluded in Belgrade, Skopje and Telavi. After three successful POTM events in July in conjunction with the Men’s 20 EHF EURO and EHF Championships 2026, three more were held on the fringe of the Men’s 18 EHF EURO and EHF Championships 2026.

The RYT programme — with focus on the RYT App and Ambassador sessions — was also presented to all M18 EHF EURO teams on an individual basis, during the first two rest days.

Following Laszlo Nagy, Luka Stepancic and Vlado Sola as the RYT ambassadors at the July events, Viran Morros, Ljubomir Vranjes, Luka Zvizej and Carlos Prieto were the ambassadors to impart their experience and expertise with the under-18 players. Morros and Vranjes participated in the session with the M18 EHF EURO players in Belgrade, while Zvizej was stationed at M18 EHF Championship I in Skopje and Prieto at the M18 EHF Championship II in Telavi. 

“One of the most important things they need to achieve in order to get to this level is creating good habits,” says Morros. “Good habits in many, many topics. Good habits in nutrition, good habits in injury prevention, good habits in recovering themselves with rest — all those kinds of things are really important, and this is what being a professional means. So, what we are aiming is that they understand what is becoming a professional and what things you have to do in order to be a good professional.” 

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The continued focus of RYT is “the game around the game” concept, which represents the different areas of relevance to a career as a professional handball player.

Carlos Prieto explains how young talents can benefit from this: “The game around the game, for me, is a concept that involves the main pillars of development, the main steps that all players are going to be passing through. With this concept we are trying to show them, the best as we can, all the steps needed to be successful. Successful doesn’t mean to win titles or something like that, but to, let’s say, find their peak, and to finish in the best position in this journey of sport.”

The players’ habits off the court is crucial in their professional development: “We have some time on the court — it's 60 minutes. But we have 23 hours outside the court. And that we have to take care of in a much, I would say, better way, and we have the possibility to do it,” says Vranjes on the game around the game theme.

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Luka Zvizej also acknowledges the importance of building a lifestyle that contributes to young athletes’ growth: “Your recovery, sleep, nutrition, discipline, education, relationships and the way you manage pressure all need to support your goals. Talent may open the door, but your lifestyle, daily habits and the people around you determine whether you can develop that talent and build a long and successful professional career.”  

Those game around the game topics are all addressed in the RYT App, which offers 38 training sessions across seven areas: mental fitness, dual career, sports law, anti-doping, media, nutrition and, the most recently added, injury management.

Injury management as well as dual career, mental fitness and media were the key focus topics of the summer 2026 sessions — all lending to the goal of preparing the most talented players in Europe for the demands of being professional handball athletes by addressing what it takes both on court and off it.

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“Preventing injuries is a very important topic and more nowadays. We see a lot of players that have a long career and that's because they've been working better,” says Morros. 

“They need to work a little bit every day. Not always the same. Try to follow the instructions of the physical trainers, try to create good habits. Come a bit earlier to a training, stay a bit longer, do the extra mile in the physical preparation, which is going to help them to prevent and work on the small things, small details, that, now, when you're 18, you don't see, you don't appreciate, but I'm telling you from experience, when you get close to 40, you really appreciate this extra repetition. This extra day in the gym. It's very, very important.”

Carlos Prieto also recognises the importance of injury prevention throughout a player’s career: “They should be focusing on injury management before they’re injured, so they need to understand that prevention is the key. As long as they stay healthy, it’s not going to be a problem. So it’s better to start before they get some injury.”

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On injury management, and particularly periods dealing with an injury, Vranjes says: “I would first say accept that you're injured. And you will have negative thoughts. That's all normal. That is in the process of doing it. You should also be disappointed, maybe angry, but injury is a part of the game. It will be in your whole career. How you manage to take that away is of course to have some small goals, step by step, because in one time, maybe you can't even train, you have to just be still. 

“That's also a part of doing the comebacks after injury — and then plan your thing. What can you do besides? You can watch video. You can do analyses. You can also talk to the coach. Maybe you can educate yourself in some other way. I mean, there are a lot of things to put your mind in, not just ‘I’m injured.’ Put your mind in, ‘How can I improve in other things?’”

The RYT App proves to be an important tool for young stars when it comes to injury prevention and management, as Zvizej highlights: “The RYT App provides them with practical information and guidance that they can use in their everyday development. It brings together advice from experts as well as the personal experiences of former and current players who are RYT ambassadors. Young athletes can learn from people who understand both the challenges and the demands of professional sport.”

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Also available online are the live Ambassador Sessions, which take the form of Q&A sessions between handball stars, topical experts and the young players who choose to take part in the free, regularly scheduled events. Since the spring of 2024, when the RYT App was launched before a significant expansion in April 2026, live webinars entitled Train the Trainer have also been on offer, empowering national federations and clubs to implement RYT activities in their own systems. 

“The Respect Your Talent application is a platform where the players can inform themselves, educate themselves,” says Vranjes. “They can also motivate themselves and they have a possibility to be able to have live sessions, online sessions, with old guys like me, but also active players, and get this dialogue connection and experience. It's one of a kind. It's fantastic.”

The EHF is eager for the handball community, particularly the youth players who are the core target, to be aware of and use the educational content delivered online to maximise their potential. Learn more about RYT here and download the app here.

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