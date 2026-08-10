The RYT programme — with focus on the RYT App and Ambassador sessions — was also presented to all M18 EHF EURO teams on an individual basis, during the first two rest days.

Following Laszlo Nagy, Luka Stepancic and Vlado Sola as the RYT ambassadors at the July events, Viran Morros, Ljubomir Vranjes, Luka Zvizej and Carlos Prieto were the ambassadors to impart their experience and expertise with the under-18 players. Morros and Vranjes participated in the session with the M18 EHF EURO players in Belgrade, while Zvizej was stationed at M18 EHF Championship I in Skopje and Prieto at the M18 EHF Championship II in Telavi.

“One of the most important things they need to achieve in order to get to this level is creating good habits,” says Morros. “Good habits in many, many topics. Good habits in nutrition, good habits in injury prevention, good habits in recovering themselves with rest — all those kinds of things are really important, and this is what being a professional means. So, what we are aiming is that they understand what is becoming a professional and what things you have to do in order to be a good professional.”