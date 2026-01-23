eurohandball.com: Both Brest and Odense have played an EHF Champions League final in the past. Do you think your team can do that again this season, and what is needed to achieve that?

Clarisse Mairot: Yes, Brest have already played in a Champions League final, and we have the ambition to return to the [EHF] FINAL4 this season. To achieve that, we will need to remain very solid defensively, put our opponents under pressure, and continue to run and score from fast breaks.

Thale Rushfeldt Deila: Yes, I think that’s possible, but it is of course not an easy thing to do. We as a team need to continue to work together to have a strong defence, and make it hard for the other teams to score. We want to play fast and run to get fast-break goals. Having a good defence and fast break is a good start.

Last October, Odense vs Brest in Denmark ended with 71 goals in total. Do you expect a similar goal fest in France on Saturday, and why (not)?

Clarisse Mairot: Yes, I’m expecting a match with a lot of goals, quite similar to the first one. The tempo is high between these two teams and the style of play is very attack-oriented, so we can expect another spectacular match.

Thale Rushfeldt Deila: Both teams want to play with speed, and Brest are good in attack, so it might be a game with a lot of goals, but we want to put up a tough defence and try to make it hard for them.