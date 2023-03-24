MOTW heads to France for Nantes vs Plock

Nothing separated Plock and Nantes in their tight and entertaining game in Poland, which sets up a tantalising return leg in France and no better location for it than the H Arena.

Match of the Week for Machineseeker EHF Champions League Play-off Leg 2:

HBC Nantes vs Orlen Wisla Plock, Wednesday, 29.03.2023, 20:45 (CET)

The winner of this tie on aggregate will play SC Magdeburg in the quarter-finals.

MOTW in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and has extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.