MOTW heads to Hungary for quarter-finals 1st leg

Two sides which have given us many modern-day handball classic matches will go head-to-head again in the quarter-final matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Men 2022/23. The sides know each other very well, having met several times over the past few seasons; most recently, they clashed at the EHF FINAL4 2022 when Kielce won 37:35.

The two sides will be forever linked with one of handball's best-ever comeback matches in the EHF FINAL4 2016 final. The two sides met; Veszprém boasted a huge lead which Kielce managed to close, and after extra-time and penalties, the Polish side lifted their first-ever - and to date - only title.

It will be an extra special day for French national team player Nedim Remili, who recently moved clubs from Kielce to Veszprém. The Olympic and World champion will be looking to make his mark on the game, while his ex-teammates will be looking to keep the talented right back quiet.

Match of the Week, 1st leg quarter-final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Men 2022/23:



Telekom Veszprém HC vs Industria Kielce, Thursday, 11 May 2023, 18:45 (CET)

MOTW will be streamed live on EHFTV.com (geo-blocking may apply; check your local TV listings), as well as coverage on eurohandball.com with a live blog and match reports. Fans can keep an eye on Instagram stories for some near-live footage of content in and around the match.