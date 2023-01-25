MOTW heads to Hungary for round 13

As the race for the play-offs heats up, we look to group A where things are tightly poised with FTC in fourth place sitting on 11 points, two places ahead of SG BBM Bietigheim on 10 points. With so much still to play for and play-off spots still up for grabs, our Match of the Week selection was a no-brainer.

FTC will be looking for revenge after their 20:40 loss to Bietigheim back in September 2022. Julia Maidhof (pictured below) will have good memories of that outing having netted nine for the German club in round 2.





Both sides will be eager also to bounce back from losses in round 12. FTC came up short 21:24 to Brest while SG fought hard with group leaders CSM Bucuresti but fell short (25:27).



A win for either team in round 13 could be crucial in potentially cementing their name on that play-off spot and a loss could also be season-defining with a higher group placement resulting in a more favourable draw or worse, simple elimination. With everything still being wide open from spots 3 to 7 in group A, all eyes will be on this clash on Saturday 4 February.



