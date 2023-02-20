MOTW heads to Paris for final group phase round

This is the first MOTW to go to Paris this season and will see the group A leaders try and avenge themselves for the 34:36 loss in Hungary in round 1.

Going into round 13, Veszprém are level on points with SC Magdeburg with the two sides both still in contention for a direct quarter-final ticket. If both they and the German side win their respective matches against FC Porto and HC PPD Zagreb this week, MOTW will have even more importance for the visitors.

The match will take place at 20:45 CET on Wednesday 1 March (live on EHFTV), accompanied as always by plenty of coverage on the official EHF Champions League social media channels and eurohandball.com.

Meanwhile, the round 12 match between Porto and Zagreb, postponed after the Croatian club experienced travel difficulties last week, will now take place on Sunday 26 February at 17:45 CET.

Photo © Aniko Kovacs