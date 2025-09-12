MOTW quiz: How well do you know Bruna de Paula?

The new EHF Champions League Women season got off to a flying start last weekend, but there is barely any chance to catch your breath, as an exciting round 2 throws off this weekend. Getting the Match of the Week (MOTW) treatment on EHFTV this time will be a repeat of the semi-final at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest last season, as eventual champions Györi Audi ETO KC welcome Team Esbjerg back to Hungary at 18:00 CEST on Saturday 13 September.

Taking much of the MOTW spotlight will be the home side's left back, Bruna de Paula, who has already made a great start to the campaign as Györ began their hunt for yet another EHF Champions League crown.

But how much do you know about the Brazilian extraordinaire? Test yourself in our MOTW quiz and see if your De Paula knowledge is as impressive as the 28-year-old's career!