MOTW quiz: How well do you know Julie Scaglione?
There's plenty at stake this weekend, with the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 play-offs to decide the final line-up for the quarter-finals. After the narrow loss at home last week, Ikast Håndbold travel to Romania with high hopes, as they prepare to take on Gloria Bistrita in the Match of the Week on Saturday 28 March at 18:00 CET, streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary.
21-year-old Julie Scaglione stands out as Ikast's top scorer so far — can she lead her side to the quarter-finals?