MOTW quiz: How well do you know Julie Scaglione?

MOTW quiz: How well do you know Julie Scaglione?

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European Handball Federation
27 March 2026, 11:00

There's plenty at stake this weekend, with the second leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 play-offs to decide the final line-up for the quarter-finals. After the narrow loss at home last week, Ikast Håndbold travel to Romania with high hopes, as they prepare to take on Gloria Bistrita in the Match of the Week on Saturday 28 March at 18:00 CET, streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary.

21-year-old Julie Scaglione stands out as Ikast's top scorer so far — can she lead her side to the quarter-finals?

Julie Scaglione made her way to the top at a young age, and despite being only 21, the talented left back has already gained valuable experience in international competitions. A key player for both Ikast Håndbold and Denmark, and having celebrated important achievements with the sides, Julie Scaglione continues to grow and does not want to stop here. Her next mission — reaching the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals.

In their pursuit of European glory, Scaglione and Ikast are now getting ready for a difficult challenge, as they meet Gloria Bistrita in the upcoming Match of the Week on Saturday 28 March, at 18:00 CET, as part of the second leg of the play-offs.

Find out how well you know Ikast Håndbold's left back Julie Scaglione in our quiz below!

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Photo © Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen

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