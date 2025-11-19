MOTW quiz: How well do you know Luis Frade?

MOTW quiz: How well do you know Luis Frade?

19 November 2025, 13:00

The group phase of the 2025/26 Machineseeker EHF Champions League has already reached its halfway point, and Match of the Week will be showcasing a fascinating group B clash to get the second half underway, as Paris Saint-Germain host Barça.

Yet to face each other this season, the pressure is already building on the Parisians, who have won three and lost four of their seven matches so far, while Barça will be desperate to keep distance between themselves and the chasing pack, as they sit second with six wins and one defeat.

Contributing to the visitors' brilliant form so far has been line player Luis Frade, who has been chipping in with plenty of goals from his side.

But how well do you know the Portuguese star? Before you watch the match live on EHFTV, find out right here, with our special Match of the Week quiz!

Photo © VICTOR SALGADO

