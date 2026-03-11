After group B play their round 14 clashes on Wednesday, Thursday's action is all about group A — and includes the Match of the Week, One Veszprém HC versus Aalborg Håndbold.

For Aalborg Håndbold, who have locked up second position on the group A table, the quarter-finals are the next step, as that second place earns them the right to skip the play-offs. Veszprém are fighting to finish as high as possible on the table ranking and ensure theoretically the easiest passage through the play-offs.

Aalborg's top scorer of the season is centre back Thomas Arnoldsen, who is the star of this round's Match of the Week quiz. See how well you know the 24-year-old below!