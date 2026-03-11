MOTW quiz: How well do you know Thomas Arnoldsen?

MOTW quiz: How well do you know Thomas Arnoldsen?

11 March 2026, 11:00

On Thursday, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase comes to an end, as the teams qualified for the knockout stage look ahead to the play-offs and the final obstacle on the road to Cologne, the quarter-finals.

After group B play their round 14 clashes on Wednesday, Thursday's action is all about group A — and includes the Match of the Week, One Veszprém HC versus Aalborg Håndbold.

For Aalborg Håndbold, who have locked up second position on the group A table, the quarter-finals are the next step, as that second place earns them the right to skip the play-offs. Veszprém are fighting to finish as high as possible on the table ranking and ensure theoretically the easiest passage through the play-offs. 

Aalborg's top scorer of the season is centre back Thomas Arnoldsen, who is the star of this round's Match of the Week quiz. See how well you know the 24-year-old below!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Photos © Henrik Hansen 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260310 ELM MR R4 Main
Previous Article Fredericia make history; last play-off spots decided
Euro26 Sweden Vs Croatia R1JC9769 JC
Next Article Video replay technology improving fairness, analysis finds

Latest news

More News