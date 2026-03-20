MOTW quiz: How well do you know Viola Leuchter?

MOTW quiz: How well do you know Viola Leuchter?

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European Handball Federation
20 March 2026, 11:00

The Road to Budapest is heating up, as the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 continues with the play-offs this weekend. The first leg promises world-class action from the very start, with DVSC Schaeffler and Odense Håndbold facing off in the Match of the Week on Saturday 21 March at 18:00 CET (live on EHFTV).

With young talent Viola Leuchter on their side this season, Odense hope to make a return to the final weekend — but they'll have to get past their Hungarian opponents first.

At 21 years old, Viola Leuchter is already one of the must-watch handball stars of the competition. After a historic achievement with Germany at the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, the right back is currently chasing European glory with Odense Håndbold.

Leuchter has plenty of experience at the top level and has proven to be a real asset for the Danish side. Now, she prepares for the upcoming Match of the Week clash against DVSC Schaeffler in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 play-offs.

Take a few minutes to complete our MOTW quiz and find out how well you know Viola Leuchter. See how many answers you will get right!

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Photo © Lau Nielsen

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