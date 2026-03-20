At 21 years old, Viola Leuchter is already one of the must-watch handball stars of the competition. After a historic achievement with Germany at the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, the right back is currently chasing European glory with Odense Håndbold.

Leuchter has plenty of experience at the top level and has proven to be a real asset for the Danish side. Now, she prepares for the upcoming Match of the Week clash against DVSC Schaeffler in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 play-offs.

Take a few minutes to complete our MOTW quiz and find out how well you know Viola Leuchter. See how many answers you will get right!