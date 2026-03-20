MOTW quiz: How well do you know Viola Leuchter?
The Road to Budapest is heating up, as the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 continues with the play-offs this weekend. The first leg promises world-class action from the very start, with DVSC Schaeffler and Odense Håndbold facing off in the Match of the Week on Saturday 21 March at 18:00 CET (live on EHFTV).
With young talent Viola Leuchter on their side this season, Odense hope to make a return to the final weekend — but they'll have to get past their Hungarian opponents first.