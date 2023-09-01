MOTW schedule starts in Denmark and Croatia

The new EHF Champions League Women season opens with an eye-catching Nordic MOTW next Saturday (9 September) at 16:00 CEST, as Ikast Handbold host Vipers Kristiansand in a highly anticipated duel between the reigning EHF European League and EHF Champions League winners.

After its visit to Denmark in round 1, the MOTW travels to Sweden for IK Sävehof against Brest Bretagne Handball in round 2; to Romania for the clash between former champions CSM Bucuresti and Györi Audi ETO KC in round 3; and to Hungary for another Romanian-Hungarian duel, this time involving last season’s finalists FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and CS Rapid Bucuresti.

The first MOTW in the new Machineseeker EHF Champions League campaign takes place in Croatia, as HC Zagreb host four-time winners THW Kiel in round 1 on Thursday 14 September at 18:45 CEST.

For the remaining rounds in September, the MOTW goes to Poland twice. First, for Orlen Wisla Plock playing against GOG in round 2. And then for KS Kielce – the 2021/22 and 2022/23 runners-up – taking on Paris Saint-Germain Handball, a repeat of their semi-final in Cologne from three months earlier in what will be the undoubted highlight of round 3.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on the live blog running on eurohandball.com.